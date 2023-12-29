Welch was among a group of Black women who followed in the path of Victorine Adams, the first Black woman to serve on the council.

Agnes Welch, a local activist and influential Democrat who served more than a quarter-century on the Baltimore City Council before stepping down in 2010, died Tuesday, the mayor’s office has confirmed.

Welch, 99, passed away at the University of Maryland Medical Center, AFRO News reported.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Welch’s passing.

She “dedicated her life to serving the citizens of Baltimore,” Scott said. “She had an inspiring full life well lived and her legacy will forever live on.”

Welch was born in 1924 and attended Frederick Douglas High School in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Manual. She attended Morgan State and worked as an educator and social worker.

She was a past chair of the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee and served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention six times between 1980 and 2004.

Welch served as a member of the Baltimore City Council from 1983 to 2010, representing West and Southwest Baltimore. She chaired the urban affairs and aging committee from 2007 to 2010.

Kim Washington, the chief of staff at Baltimore Housing, said Welch was one of the last surviving Black women who came into office under the model of Victorine Adams, the first Black woman to serve on the council.

“She was smart and wickedly funny and passionate about her community; especially the education of young people,” Washington recalled. “She also had the ability to cut through the fluff and get to the heart of the matter. She would call BS in a minute.”

Rev. Kobi Little, the president of the Baltimore City NAACP, remembers first meeting Welch as a high school student in the 1980s. Little, who was the student member on the board of the school, said he marveled at the way Welch was able to work effectively with then-Council members Iris Reeves and Rochelle “Rikki” Spector.

“[She was] a dynamic political leader and a dynamic community leader,” said Little, who also leads the NAACP Maryland State Conference. “As a young person I was inspired by her commitment to the people of her district and the people of Baltimore. Hers was a life well-lived. She set the example. Now we must fill her shoes.”

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake said Welch “modeled what it meant to be a servant leader.”

“She knew how to bring resources into her community, and she knew how to count votes,” Rawlings Blake added. “She was tough in all the right ways. She left an incredible legacy. Agnes will be missed.”

Karenthia Barber, a past chair of the city’s Democratic Party, said she was grateful for the opportunity to work with Welch on the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee.

“While small in stature, her passion for service and her impact were enormous,” Barber said. “Her lifelong dedication to the community provided inspiration for many, particularly young women. Her legacy will live on.”

Agnes Welch. (State of Maryland)

William “Billy” Murphy Jr., an attorney and former judge in Baltimore, said he knew Welch her entire political career.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of a Baltimore giant, Ms. Agnes Welch,” he said, adding that she was a “profound and unwavering public servant.”

Murphy said Welch was “dedicated to uplifting the Black community in both monumental and subtle ways, leaving an indelible mark on our city. Baltimore forever owes her a debt of gratitude for her tireless efforts, which will be felt for generations to come.”

Apart from her public service, Welch served on the boards of the Bon Secours Baltimore Foundation, the Downtown Management Authority and the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

A member of St. Edwards Roman Catholic Church, she was recognized for her service with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifica Medal from Pope John Paul II. She had one child and one grandchild, according to her Maryland Manual bio.

Karen Miller, a Baltimore-based crisis management consultant and political fundraiser, said Welch was the “epitome of a public servant” who was part of the “dignified,” “Marble steps” Black Baltimore.

“She lived her whole career in service not only to those in her district, but to all of Baltimore,” Miller said. “Baltimore has truly lost a true treasure.”