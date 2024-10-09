For months, Jared Littman was the lone candidate for mayor of Annapolis, announcing his candidacy for the Democratic primary in January.

No Republicans have entered the race either.

Things took an unexpected turn last week when Ward 3 Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles launched her mayoral bid at an event at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.

As of now, the two Democrats are the only candidates to officially enter the race. Mayoral candidates have until July 28, 2025, to submit their paperwork. The general election will take place on Nov. 4, 2025.

Current Mayor Gavin Buckley has served two consecutive terms and cannot run again. He hasn’t endorsed a candidate, according to his spokesperson, Mitchelle Stephenson.

Local politicians, like Ward 8 Alderman Ross Arnett, say they’re looking forward to a spirited battle for the office. “I think it’s going to be a very exciting race in the primaries,” he said.

Del. Shaneka Henson said Annapolis needs a mayor that can advocate for the city.

“I hope that the next mayor is able to work effectively with state government to help us bring home resources that the city of Annapolis needs,” Henson said. “We have a number of hig- priority issues and projects that are underway, from the redevelopment of City Dock to the full-scale redevelopment of our public housing communities. So, we are going to need a mayor who is able and willing to get in there and advocate, effectively, so that we are able to help bring that money back home.”

Arnett agrees that affordable housing needs to be addressed, as well as environmental concerns. He also believes the city could be run better.

“I think there’s several things that the city needs to be involved in. One is the environment, of course, and continuing to keep nasty stuff from going out into the bay, but also the bay coming into the city,” Arnett said. “We have to address the housing issue, particularly affordable housing, and figure out the right way to do that. We are in good financial shape, but that doesn’t mean that we’re always going to be that way, so we need to be mindful of that.”

Ward 3 Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles says she wants continuity of government and to keep the city’s current leadership, including City Council members and department heads of agencies. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Jared Littman (center, kneeling) wants to develop a customer-focused approach to permitting and parking. (Courtesy of the Littman campaign)

Voters will also have issues they want to know about the candidates. Here’s what we know so far:

Why are they running for mayor?

Pindell-Charles said friends, family and constituents often told her she should run for mayor due to her extensive experience and time spent in Annapolis.

“I feel like I can give back, not only to my community, but the people I grew up with, my family members and those people that have been impactful in my life,” Pindell-Charles said.

Littman, a hardware store owner, said he loves Annapolis and is “super excited” to invest his time and energy into making the city better.

“I had this desire to serve as mayor for a long time, collecting these various ideas, but it’s needed to get to the point where I could step aside from all my paid and volunteer roles so that I could invest 100% into campaigning and then being serving as mayor.”

What do they think qualifies them for the position?

Littman was the Ward 5 alderman for Annapolis from 2013 to 2017 and served as chair of the Environmental Matters Committee and a member of the Housing and Human Welfare Committee. He also serves on the Caucus of African American Leaders as a committee member of the Sponsorship Subcommittee, the Trial Board of Anne Arundel County (part of the Police Accountability Board) and the City of Annapolis as the chair of the Ward Boundary and Redistricting Task Force.

According to Littman’s campaign website, his experience and education as a business owner, alderman, engineer, lawyer and other roles have “created a unique breadth of experiences that have allowed him to demonstrate his strong problem solving and communication skills which are required to run a city government that is responsive to the needs of its citizens, businesses, and visitors.”

Pindell-Charles was elected to the City Council in 2013, serving as the current chair of the Public Safety Committee since 2017. She has over 20 years of experience as an attorney with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

“My consistent, decades-long work and experiences in the city, county and state, especially in our houses of worship and communities, has been very instrumental and impactful along my journey and in my decision [to run],” Pindell-Charles said at her launch event.

What are their priorities?

Pindell-Charles wants a continuity of government and to keep current leadership, including City Council members and department heads of agencies.

“I want things that the previous current administration is already doing. I want to keep that going, but also want to put a little extra emphasis on and continue to keep a little emphasis on our communities,” Pindell-Charles said.

She also plans to accept an alderwoman’s salary, a little over $18,000 per year, for the first two years of her term as mayor, which comes with a salary of $98,000 per year.

“I think that sends a message to the public that I am sincere with what I want to do and I’m willing to sacrifice myself,” Pindell-Charles said.

The alderwoman also wants to have constant and open communication among government departments and consistent communication with the community.

“As Mayor Buckley already does, under Pindell Charles’ administration, I plan to meet with each alderperson on a monthly basis,” Pindell-Charles said at her event. “I look to all of my colleagues for words of wisdom as well as guidance and direction, especially in the fields of expertise.”

Littman said he will focus on developing a culture of a customer-focused approach when it comes to things like permitting and parking.

Hearing complaints from constituents and residents about the difficulties of doing business in Annapolis, it’s clear we need a new approach, Littman said.

People who engage with the city and feel dismissed or unheard should be treated like customers — just as the customers in his hardware store. “In a sense, they are paying our salaries, and we need to be responsive to them as we would be to any paying customer,” Littman said.

He also wants to put a focus on housing issues, “from improving the living conditions of our most vulnerable populations to also finding a better balance for short-term rentals and for increasing the supply and quality and quantity.”

Littman would also like to make Annapolis a national model for “climate resilience.”

There needs to be focus on improving transportation and recreation options, reducing Annapolis’ carbon footprint, and expanding the use of renewable energy like solar panels, while also addressing the issue of rising tides, he said. With so many experts and incredible organizations in our area, there’s a wealth of knowledge the city can leverage, Littman said.

“So I’m very excited to bring my background as an environmental engineer, environmental lawyer and a lifelong environmentalist to improving our environment and addressing mitigating climate change,” Littman said.

Who has endorsed the candidates so far?

Arnett said he endorses Littman due to his focus on the environment. Ward 2 Alderwoman Karma O’Neill, former City Manager Tom Andrews and more have endorsed Littman as well.

Littman is also endorsed by County Executive Steuart Pittman.

“I have watched Jared as an alderman, Jared as a businessman, Jared as a father and husband, Jared as a member of the Annapolis and Anne Arundel Resilience Authority, and Jared as a candidate for mayor,” Pittman said in a statement. “In all of them, he listens, he hears, and he acts. I can’t imagine a stronger resumé or a more balanced and grounded attitude for executive leadership than what Jared offers.”

Pindell-Charles is endorsed by Scott Poyer, clerk of Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.