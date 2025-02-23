Anne Arundel County government officials said they are investigating a “cyber incident of external origin” that hampered several county services over the weekend, according to a county spokeswoman.

Renesha Alphonso, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steuart Pittman, said the “full picture of the impact” is still being determined. The service disruption started early Saturday, she added.

County government officials in the information technology division are working with public safety officials and cybersecurity experts to resolve the problem.

“We are unable to provide much information at this time,” Alphonso said.

Alphonso said 911 and 311 were both operational and could still respond to reports of emergencies or requests for county services.

The county is the latest in a string of state entities to have experienced cybersecurity breaches over the past few years.

Local and state government agencies, health care systems, schools and universities have all been targeted, resulting in some service disruptions, changes to how employers guard their sensitive data and, often, expensive fixes.

On Sunday, certain pages of Anne Arundel County’s government website were not functioning, including those related to utility bill and real estate tax payments. Both tabs reported experiencing “server errors.”

This article may be updated.