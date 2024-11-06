With votes counted from early voting, Election Day and a portion of mail-in ballots, unofficial results showed that city voters gave a thumbs up to ballot questions that would finalize local control of the city’s Police Department, authorize borrowing money for schools and infrastructure and create a fund to receive money generated by the state’s tax on recreational marijuana.

A measure that would cut the size of the Baltimore City Council appeared to be headed toward defeat and a measure that would allow residential buildings in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor appeared to be headed toward approval as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, though most ballots remain uncounted.

Here’s a roundup of how votes were cast on some of those down ballot questions.

Question G

As it does on alcohol, Maryland has been charging 9% sales tax on cannabis sales — raking in about $73 million in the first year of sales. Roughly a third of that money will be set aside for a new Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund, intended to benefit communities with disproportionate numbers of cannabis-related arrests. Baltimore is set to receive about 30% of the pot.

Question G asked voters to establish a fund for that money to flow into. Voters overwhelmingly approved that plan Tuesday with 75% of ballots counted thus far voting in support. Results were still unofficial Tuesday.

Through separate legislation, the Baltimore City Council created a 17-member commission that will make decisions about how the money will be spent. Most commission members are appointed by council members and approved by Mayor Brandon Scott.

Question E

Question E is the city’s second attempt at giving local officials control of the city’s Police Department.

Since the 1850s when state legislators seized the reins of the Baltimore City Police Department in response to control by the violent Know Nothing Party, Baltimore has been the only jurisdiction in the state without the ability to make decisions about its police force.

That began to change in 2022 when voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question that made the department a city agency. City attorneys initially believed that would be enough to transfer power to local lawmakers, but later recommended that the council submit another question for voters to consider.

Question E asked voters to establish powers for the police commissioner as well as duties for the department as a whole, similar to those granted by state law. City attorneys believe the transfer of powers will give the City Council legal protection to pass legislation related to police.

While results are unofficial and still being tallied, 78% of voters supported the measure as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Questions A-D

The first four questions on Baltimore ballots authorized taking loans or issuing bonds to finance various city projects. Question A, which will authorize the city to borrow $20 million for affordable housing, was heading toward approval with 83% of the vote. Question B, which authorizes a $55 million loan to build new schools and athletic fields, was heading toward approval with 87% of the vote.

Question C, a query allowing lawmakers to float up to $50 million in bonds for community development, looked like it would pass with 82% of the vote. And Question D, which authorizes a $50 million bond issuance for infrastructure, looked to be headed toward approval with 86% of the vote.

Vote totals are unofficial.