The City of Baltimore is trying to stop a referendum that would give new parents at least $1,000 — before voters weigh in, according to the organization behind the proposed measure.

On July 1, the city board of elections certified that the Maryland Child Alliance had more than 10,000 signatures needed to place the Baltimore Baby Bonus Fund on the ballot. The proposed charter amendment, if approved, would provide one-time payments of at least $1,000 to parents upon the birth or adoption of a child.

On Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council, through the city’s law department, filed a lawsuit contesting the board’s certification, according to the Maryland Child Alliance. The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Alliance, the city wants to remove the proposal from the ballot and alleges it violates the Maryland State Constitution. The Alliance said the charter amendment language received pre-approval from the city elections board.

“When Baby Bonus organizers were drafting our charter amendment, we rigorously studied case law to ensure that our proposal was permissible,” the Maryland Child Alliance said in a statement on social media. “In reality, this is about power and taking away city voters’ opportunity to enact the Baby Bonus Fund. We are fully confident that the courts will reject this attack on democracy.”

The Maryland Child Alliance plans to contest the complaint in Baltimore City Circuit Court, according to a Friday news release.

This is a developing story.