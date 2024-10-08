Baltimore’s City Council voted on Monday to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in the city.

The vote passed 10-5, according to Councilmember Ryan Dorsey, who introduced the bill. The bill now heads to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to sign.

The legislation applies to residents, private contractors and city workers in Baltimore, though there will be a phase-in period for private residents.

Baltimore and its contract workers will no longer use gas-powered leaf blowers after Dec. 15 of this year, Dorsey said. Private use of gas-powered leaf blowers will be limited to between Oct. 15 and Dec. 15 in 2025 and 2026, then outlawed after that. Private use includes landscaping professionals, Dorsey said.

Dorsey said the bill follows a national trend of addressing pollution.

“Thank you to everybody who supported and advocated for this,” Dorsey said. “It’s a good day for the environment, health, and peace of mind.”

Baltimore joins other states and cities that have put restrictions on the sale or use of gas-powered leaf blowers, including California and Washington, D.C. Closer to home, Montgomery County and Annapolis have also passed bans.

