The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Scott administration unveiled their proposed budget Monday for Baltimore’s next fiscal year, presenting a balanced budget that avoids any cuts to services despite projections last fall that the city could face a deficit of up to $107 million.

Two primary factors helped avert a shortfall, said budget director Laura Larsen: Baltimore’s bill for funding state schools was smaller than officials had anticipated, while the city netted more property tax revenue than they’d planned for. Even so, that left a gap of about $62 million that budget writers still needed to cover, which came together by trimming around the edges of agency allocations and new boosts to revenue.

“I would say none of those decisions were easy,” Larsen said in a Monday morning briefing on the proposed plan for the budget year starting July 1. Even though the city found ways to streamline costs without cutting back on the services, tight budgeting times mean the Scott administration wasn’t able to invest as much money back into areas like employee wages or the city’s many capital improvement needs, she said.

Scott’s proposed, $4.06 billion budget includes $3.4 billion to cover the city’s operating costs and dedicates $654 million to capital improvements.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A smaller crunch than anticipated

Last year, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a 2021 law that rewrote the formula for how much local jurisdictions contribute to school funding , caught city officials by surprise with a $393 million bill — about $79 million higher than they’d planned for, per initial estimates tied to residents’ income levels. City Hall dipped into a $30 million pot of emergency funding to pass a balanced budget, and finance officials spent the rest of 2023 grimacing in anticipation for the next bill.

They were pleasantly surprised in January, when the state hit them with a bill $3.4 million less than the year before, instead of a planned $15 million increase. The same month, the city took home $9.5 million more in property taxes and $18.9 million more in income taxes than finance officials had estimated.

The city netted a total of $1.13 billion in property taxes and $460 million in income taxes. The city’s unemployment rate is below 3%, the lowest it’s been since 1990, said Bob Cenname, deputy finance director.

Cuts

Meanwhile, senior Scott officials had already asked agency leaders to identify potential cuts of 5% in their agency budget submissions, which led to $20 million in miscellaneous savings.

Officials also cut 89 long-term vacant positions, saving a total of $13.3 million. The Baltimore Police Department accounted for 55 of these positions; Scott aides were quick to stress that a new state grant program will cover the cost of 80 new BPD positions: 40 this current fiscal year, and 40 in fiscal year 2025.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We’re not eliminating 55 positions, we’re eliminating them from the general fund and the costs are being picked up on the state side,” Cenname said.

The city also changed how to prepare for the tens of millions of dollars in grants it receives each fiscal year in order save money.

Historically, Baltimore has allowed agencies to budget for grants agency leaders think they will receive in the coming year. Now, the city will only budget for grants they are certain they will receive, such as federally recurring funds that are received every year.

New revenue sources

New or bolstered streams of revenue helped bring the budget to balance.

The city will expand a residential permit parking program in several neighborhoods and use new license plate reader technology to issue more tickets to vehicles that violate the restrictions. Officials estimate that will net the city an additional $2.6 million.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And Baltimore will also resume penalizing motorists who don’t pay parking tickets on time. The city had slowed the timeline for late fees on unpaid tickets during the pandemic, but “we think it’s time at this point to turn that back on, starting July 1,” Cenname said. Those fees would bring in another $3.2 million in revenues, he estimated.

The city is also still benefiting from the $641 million windfall it received in federal pandemic aid. Close to two-thirds of that money is sitting in city accounts, meaning officials are able to invest that money and pocket the earnings in the city general fund. A combination of higher interest rates and earnings off the one-time American Rescue Plan Act funding landed the city an additional $15.6 million.

Baltimore has until the end of 2026 to spend its American Rescue Plan Act funds, but all of the money must be earmarked by the end of this year. A small cut of the pandemic allocation — $1.7 million — will bridge a half-year of salaries for some positions the city has funded with that one-time aid. That covers 29 of the Scott administration’s highest-priority positions, including positions in the city’s IT department and at the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, his flagship public safety program.

Looking ahead

After last year’s tough budgeting season, City Administrator Faith Leach said Scott administration officials began to look more closely at the financial picture for the city over the next 10 years. In December, finance officials painted a bleak picture for that longer-range outlook, predicting a potential cumulative budget deficit of $1.8 billion over the next decade.

That 10-year review also yielded options for new revenue sources, though, and Larsen said Monday that the income streams officials are implementing to cover next year’s budget should pay longer-term dividends, covering “nearly all” general fund expenses. Thanks to those new revenue sources, the 10-year projected deficit should come down, she said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Leach commended budget officials for having levers that would allow the city to pass a balanced budget with having to sacrifice services for residents.

“Obviously, things worked out in our favor,” she said. “But fixing a $60 million budget deficit is no small feat.”

Larsen added that it’s too soon to say what financial impact the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge will have on city coffers. She said finance officials are tracking and documenting any costs associated with the response — seeking reimbursement, if possible — to see if changes should be made to the budget proposal.

The spending plan will head to City Council for a series of public hearings beginning in mid-April and running through early June. The budget must be approved no later than June 26th, according to the city’s charter.