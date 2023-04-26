Concerns over a big, surprise hike in Baltimore’s dues for education funding are front of mind for city leaders as City Council members prepare to hash out the details of Mayor Brandon Scott’s proposed $4.4 billion budget.

A meeting of the city’s Board of Estimates on Wednesday offered the first public forum for other elected officials to weigh in on the mayor’s spending plan for the budget year beginning July 1. Residents and advocacy groups will have their own shot to lobby for funding priorities before Scott and the board this evening at the first of two annual taxpayers’ nights. City Council will work out the final details in June.

The spending board’s two non-administration members, Comptroller Bill Henry and City Council President Nick Mosby, asked only a handful of questions about the spending plan on Wednesday. Baltimore’s City Council will have new powers this year over the budgeting process and can reallocate spending, but how exactly they will flex those muscles remains unclear.

So far, concerns from both the administration and other city leaders have largely centered around a $79 million increase the city has to pay into education based on new state formulas, an unexpected bill Scott called a “gut punch” when he presented the budget. The administration drew on reserves to help balance this year’s budget — a requirement under city law — but it’s only a short-term fix. The city’s chief budget officer Laura Larsen told reporters earlier this month that “all options are going to have to be on the table” for future years.

Following a rundown of the budget at Wednesday’s Board of Estimates, Henry questioned why the city’s education dues have jumped so dramatically, even as state payments are holding steady this year. The increase is based on formulas in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the sweeping, 2021 law pitched as a way of funneling more money from both state and local governments into schools.

“I’m just concerned about — at this point — how do we trust future projections?” Henry asked.

Scott said he shares the comptroller’s concern and added that he’s heard similar sentiments from peers in other parts of the state, like Prince George’s County. The city has discussed the issue with Gov. Wes Moore, and the mayor expressed assurance that state leaders will work with Baltimore to find a solution for future years. And though the first-term Democrat acknowledged the hard choices that the education dues may present for the city, he also stressed the importance of supporting schools.

“We are doing this because funding our schools at the level they should be is the right thing to do,” he told the board. “We had to make tough decisions over the last few years. We’re going to continue to have to make adjustments.”

Baltimore’s $79 million funding increase stems from a slight increase in Baltimore’s wealth that bumped the city into a new tier with dramatically less matching support from the state, as well as changes to the way the state measures child poverty. Initial estimates had the city paying just $12 million more for education than it did the year before.

This year’s proposed budget is slightly larger than the year before and includes $3.5 billion in operating expenses and around $900 million in capital planning. City revenues grew by $90 million last year, a smaller-than-usual increase that officials have attributed to inflation.

Both Mosby and Ways and Means Chair Eric Costello said it’s too soon to say where City Council aims to make changes to this year’s budget, or how substantive those edits may be. A more detailed budget proposal including line items for every agency is expected later this spring.

Costello said he’s paying particular attention to funding for youth services, as the city is seeing a surge in youth gun violence, as well as city services like recycling pick-up. The Department of Public Works is currently running scaled back, biweekly recycling services, a source of continual frustration for many members of City Council, who a year ago staged a six-hour protest during budget hearings to demand that public works officials reinstate the service on a weekly basis.

Scott’s preliminary budget includes funding for 37 new public works positions to fill about 10 new trash and recycling crews. He wants weekly recycling restored by early 2024.

Meanwhile, funding for the police department, the biggest community flashpoint of the last two budget cycles, is set to remain essentially flat. As city council president, Scott spearheaded $22 million in cuts from the department’s budget, but as mayor he has overseen two hikes in police funding, first with a $28 million increase in 2021 and then with a $5 million increase a year ago. This time, his proposed budget makes room for $524.9 million in police funding, compared to the current year’s $525.1 million.