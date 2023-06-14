The Baltimore City Council’s Ways and Means committee voted to shift up to $12 million within Mayor Brandon Scott’s budget proposal on Wednesday morning, marking the first time in more than a century that council members used such financial authority.

A series of amendments, written after a bustling weekend of negotiations and revisions between the council and the Scott administration, draw on $10 million that would have been spent on more than 200 city positions that have been vacant for at least 18 months.

“Our approach was looking at what we’re calling these aged vacancies, where some positions have not been occupied for three years, to get this money,” City Council President Nick Mosby said.

The entire council will gather at noon to vote on the budget.

A separate amendment withholds $1.7 million from the beleaguered Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, reserving the money for City Hall to directly manage parts of it portfolio. Lawmakers said there would be no layoffs as a result of the cuts and stressed that Artscape would still go on. The city will still receive a $1.5 million grant from the state to help produce the annual summer arts festival.

“We heard extensively during our hearing with BOPA a significant laundry list of issues with the governance and administration of that organization,” Ways and Means Committee chair Eric Costello said, adding that the BOPA board will receive a list of expectations that, if met, could lead the council to restore the funding in a supplementary appropriation later this year.

The council’s proposed changes come after the Ways and Means held budget hearings for each agency from the end of May through last Tuesday. The committee, which includes Kristerfer Burnett, Ryan Dorsey, Danielle McCray, Sharon Green Middleton, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer and Robert Stokes, unanimously passed the amendments; Dorsey had an excused absence.

More than half of the proposed reallocation would go to the fire department, which would receive a total of $5,401,000 for upgraded fire equipment.

Mosby noted that none of the city’s $641 million in federal pandemic stimulus money went to the fire department. “We wanted to make sure they get what they need,” the Democrat said.

Since Baltimore voters gave the council the authority to move money around the budget, City Hall observers eyed the backlog of laws that are on the books but remain unfunded. The amendments call for funding two of them: $1,000,000 will go to the Dante Barksdale Fund for vocational training, which connects youth to trade school programs and scholarships in honor of the slain Safe Streets activist.

The council committee also passed an amendment to refund the Home Security Rebate Program to the tune of $200,000. The law, passed by the council in 2020, gives residents up to a $150 rebate for installing a home security camera. The program’s money had lapsed and Scott did not refill it in his draft proposal.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Another $2 million will bolster Baltimore’s surveillance abilities: half would go toward additional CitiWatch cameras, while the other half would fund CitiWatch infrastructure improvements.

Recreation and Parks will receive another $950,000, most of which would go to increased sports programming for middle schoolers at rec centers. About $150,000 would fund renovations at the Lillian Jones Recreation Center in West Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

A quarter of a million dollars will go toward improvements for Department of Public Works’ solid waste workers facilities, where showers and other bathroom upgrades will be installed.

Another $125,000 will fund façade improvements throughout the city, to be distributed through the Baltimore Development Corporation, and a final $74,000 will fund a language access coordinator.

The $10 million in vacant job cuts affected a wide variety of departments and teams, including housing code enforcement, media production, IT services, the solid waste division, rec and parks and snow and ice control.

If the positions stayed vacant, each department would have been able to use the money for additional operational expenses.

The BOPA amendment on Tuesday’s docket is not the one initially proposed by Councilman Zeke Cohen. He previously said he would try to move $1 million from BOPA to a program he founded that connects people struggling with addiction and substance to peers with similar experiences in the city’s library system, but he withdrew the amendment over the weekend.