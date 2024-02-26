The Baltimore City Council voted Monday evening to advance a trio of bills to redevelop Harborplace under a plan by P. David Bramble, whose development firm MCB Real Estate’s project calls for hundreds of millions of dollars in public financing.

The legislation has now cleared the second of three legislative votes, putting it one step closer to final passage. The council will hold another meeting next week, at which it could decide to send the legislation to Mayor Brandon Scott’s desk.

The bills would modify the Inner Harbor’s zoning restrictions to allow multifamily residential use, and modify the area’s urban renewal plan and city charter to allow Bramble’s project to break ground. The changes to city charter would require Baltimore voters to approve a charter amendment in November’s general election. The bills each passed 13-1, with Councilman Ryan Dorsey as the lone no vote.

MCB’s plans for Harborplace include the demolition of the 1980s-era pavilions and the addition of four new buildings, nearly 1,000 residential units, retail spaces, a 2,000-seat amphitheater and a park at the corner of Light and Pratt streets. Elected officials, including Scott and Gov. Wes Moore, are widely supportive of Bramble’s vision — the developer was surrounded by politicos at a press conference debuting the plans last fall.

The company budgeted the plans at $500 million in private investment and about $400 million in taxpayer funding for changes to public spaces, including roadway construction and redevelopment of the waterfront promenade.

The bills received initial signoff from the City Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee at a four-hour hearing earlier this month.

There were no debate and no discussion of the vote Monday night, but at the Feb. 13 committee hearing Dorsey explained his opposition.

“The expanse between what has been presented to the public and what these bills will allow is vast. There’s so much room for what could possibly happen,” the Democrat said, after stressing he is “wildly, wildly pro-development.”

At the same hearing, Councilman Robert Stokes said Bramble, a West Baltimore native, is creating an entryway into the development world for young Black residents.

“We have to create something for our young people,” he said.