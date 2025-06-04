Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan has found that another county corrections officer committed fraud, in this case by receiving an $18,125 federal COVID loan for a business that did not exist.

The corrections officer, who is not identified in the report, claimed that he moonlighted as an Uber driver and had earned $87,000 a year supplementing his county jail income. In reality, Madigan outlined, the most he’d ever earned as a driver was $10,000 a year, and for much of the time covered by the loan, his car was in need of repairs that he was not able to make due to a poor credit history.

The corrections officer did not have to repay the loan, and used half of the money to purchase a used 2015 Toyota Camry. He sent the rest to relatives in Nigeria.

Madigan forwarded the findings to Baltimore County Administrative Officer D’Andrea Walker, who said the county would conduct its own investigation.

This investigation marks the second time a corrections officer with ties to Nigeria has been implicated in COVID-related fraud as part of $200 billion joint fraud investigation that Madigan is conducting with the Small Business Administration, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Last month, Madigan determined that a county corrections officer defrauded the federal government of more than $41,663 by filling out applications for loans for a non-existent towing business, then buying trucks, sending them to Nigeria and pocketing the proceeds.

Madigan issued the report on Wednesday, the deadline for applications for her position. Last month, County Executive Kathy Klausmeier handed her a letter stating that she would not automatically re-appoint Madigan, as the statute allows, but would conduct an open search for her replacement. Madigan has applied for her job; it’s not clear who else has.

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners’ Maryland chapter named Madigan “fraud fighter of the year” just last month. Colleagues, including Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming, have praised Madigan’s thoroughness and her fairness. Several hundred Baltimore County residents signed a petition urging Klausmeier to keep her.

Six of the seven Baltimore County Council members, who must approve the new pick, have said they support Madigan remaining in the position.

Only Councilman Julian Jones, who has been the subject of two IG investigations, did not offer full-throated support but acknowledged that Madigan “took her job seriously and dug into tough issues.”

Klausmeier said she had established a panel of judges and attorneys to recommend the next inspector general. The county has not disclosed who will be on that committee.

The Baltimore County Council appointed Klausmeier in January, She succeeded Johnny Olszewski Jr., who resigned after he was elected to Congress. Olszewski created the IG’s office to fulfill a campaign promise, but he later worked with Jones to curtail Madigan’s powers. Voters last fall approved a charter amendment enshrining the position in the charter.

Klausmeier told The Banner in an interview this week that Madigan never reached out to say she wanted to stay.

Her office later clarified that Madigan had reached out several times to schedule a meeting and discuss the position and her successes in it. Madigan also provided emails indicating her multiple attempts to meet with Klausmeier.