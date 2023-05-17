Baltimore County residents to see 5% rate hike for water usage starting July 1

Baltimore County residents will see a 4.9% hike in rates for their water consumption after a requested increase received approval Wednesday from the city’s spending board.

The increase, which the city Board of Estimates approved unanimously at the request of Baltimore County officials, will go into effect on July 1 and applies for the following 12 months.

City Department of Public Works Deputy Director Richard Luna said after the meeting that the request is part of a routine process by the county of setting water billing rates. A year ago the county requested a 4.7% rate increase, Luna noted, while county residents saw their water bills bumped by 4% two years ago.

Water rate increases have prompted blowback from some in the county in the past, as in 2015, when officials oversaw a 15% increase on drinking water and sewer rates, a larger jump officials at the time attributed to needed investment in the region’s aging system.

The requested increase passed the city spending board without discussion Wednesday. A spokesperson for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski did not immediately share details on the reasons for the size of this year’s rate hike.

Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works oversees a sprawling drinking water system that serves around 1.8 million people across the region, including in Anne Arundel, Howard, Harford, Carroll and Baltimore counties, in addition to the city.

Each jurisdiction in the distribution area sets its own water rates and fees. Revenues collected from water meter billing go into the costs of maintaining and operating the system, and county officials noted in their request that the increased revenues will be used for funding the county’s share of operation costs.

Baltimore City a year ago approved a 3% rate hike for drinking water applying for the next three years, a significantly smaller increase than city residents had seen in previous years.

Luna noted that there are differences in the expenses that factor into the county’s water bills, which are issued quarterly, and the city’s water bills, which are issued monthly. For example, infrastructure and sewer consumption charges appear on city bills but not county bills, and other costs factor into county rates that aren’t assessed in the city.

The city’s public works department has struggled over the years with issuing accurate water meter bills. A joint report from the city and county inspectors general in 2020 found thousands of dysfunctional water meters in both the city and county, as well as thousands of unresolved resident complaints.

Under the tenure of Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell, the city has touted improvements to customer service, like the amount of time residents wait on the phone for support.