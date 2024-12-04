New year, new salary.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the city’s comptroller and the members of the Baltimore City Council will receive pay increases next year courtesy of legislation approved by city leaders nearly two decades ago.

The increases, which are set to become effective Jan. 1, were reviewed by the city’s spending board Wednesday. The five-member board, which includes three officials who will receive the salary hikes, was not required to vote on the increases because the city is already obligated to pay them.

The board reviewed the increases as part of its routine agenda and did not discuss the issue. Salaries set to increase include:

Mayor: to $214,349 from $209,121.

Comptroller: $141,932 from $138,470

City Council president: to $141,932 from $138,470

Vice president of City Council: to $91,243 from $89,018

Council members: to $82,555 from $80,541

The increases are mandatory under legislation passed by the Baltimore City Council in 2007. That bill stipulated a 2.5% increase for elected officials if pay is increased for any of the city’s unions including the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Fire Fighters, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, City Union of Baltimore or the Managerial and Professional Society of Baltimore.

Managerial and Professional Society of Baltimore members received a 3% cost of living adjustment effective July 1, which triggered the increase on Wednesday’s spending board agenda.

Even once the increases become effective, the city’s elected officials will still earn less than Baltimore’s 30 best-paid employees. In fiscal year 2024, which ended in July, the top paid city official was Police Commissioner Richard Worley with a $311,427 salary. Worley is followed by City Administrator Faith Leach who earned $275,940, Solicitor Ebony Thompson who was paid $259,920 and Department of Public Works Director Khalil Zaied who earned $252,350.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates earned $238,722 in fiscal year 2024. The city’s directors of information technology, Office of Equity and Civil Rights and retirement system all earned more than Bates, as did the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Anthony Barksdale.