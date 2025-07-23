Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced a delayed expansion of his signature violence reduction program to South Baltimore, making the announcement from the second floor of a Cherry Hill restaurant.

The program, known as the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, melds traditional law enforcement tactics with social services. Police are supposed to work with community leaders to identify and intervene with individuals at the highest risk of experiencing or committing violence.

People are targeted for support, including life coaching, housing, cognitive behavioral therapy, employment and more.

Research has shown the program is one factor in the multiyear decline of Baltimore’s homicide rate, which has dropped to a 50-year low.

The expansion will be funded by a $1.2 million addition to the GVRS budget, aided in part by Maryland’s federal delegation. Previously, there had been widespread concern in City Hall that the Trump administration’s targeting of federal grants could lead to a reduction in the city’s violence prevention programming, which had been largely funded by one-time pandemic relief money.

South Baltimore has been a site for other violence prevention programs under the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, such as Safe Streets.

What the GVRS expansion will bring the community is a targeted notification system, identifying and reaching out to high-risk people.

Scott said he and other community leaders will deliver letters directly saying: “We know who you are. We know what you do. We want you to stay alive for you and your family. But you cannot do that if you continue doing the things that you’re doing.”

At that point individuals can choose to reach out for support to change their life, city leaders said, or if not they will be investigated, and potentially arrested and prosecuted.

“It’s about meeting people where they are at and giving them the space to make a change. It’s about showing them that I am here for the long haul,” said Teshombae Harvell, a life coach who works with Youth Advocate Programs Inc., a nonprofit that helps carry out the strategy.

GVRS was first piloted in 2022 in the Western police district and was expanded to the Eastern, Southwest and Central districts. South Baltimore will be the fifth district to join the program.

Officials had expected to expand GVRS citywide by 2024, but Scott said they wanted to avoid past mistakes by expanding before the program was ready. The Baltimore Banner previously reported that GVRS’ expansion was delayed because of police staffing shortages and low morale within the department.

“Not sticking to the strategy has been a mistake in the past,” Scott said. “We’d rather go slow than do it the wrong way.”

Baltimore Banner reporter Lee Sanderlin contributed to this article.