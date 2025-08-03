Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott will host a campaign fundraiser this month in Martha’s Vineyard, raising questions about his future ambitions.

Scott, whose reelection to the mayoral office in 2024 is still a recent memory, will hold the event at the storied Legacy House in Oak Bluffs, where Martin Luther King Jr. spent time during the civil rights movement. Tickets range from $250 to $2,500, according to an invitation viewed by The Banner.

Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

The two-term mayor has not said publicly what he’s planning to do next, but he has the option to run for a third term in 2028.

In 2022, Baltimore voters passed Question K, which established a two-term limit for the city’s top office holders. That limit became effective in 2024, meaning Scott is currently serving his first term under the new rules.

Federal campaign finance rules do not allow money raised for Scott’s local campaign committee to be transferred for use in federal races. Scott has not created a committee to raise federal funds.

Money in Scott’s existing local fund could, however, be used to run for top Maryland offices, including governor.

In Martha’s Vineyard, Scott will be tapping into a network of elite Black vacationers from around the country. Black people have been spending the summer on the island for more than a century, attracting the likes of the Obama’s, Oprah, and Spike Lee.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will have a fundraiser Aug. 20 in Martha's Vineyard. (handout)

Wes Moore held a fundraiser at Lee’s home in 2022 on his way to being Maryland’s governor, and Angela Alsobrooks visited for her summer fundraiser last year during her historic run to become the state’s first Black woman U.S. senator.

The location of Scott’s event suggests to insiders that Scott might have higher aspirations.

Karen Miller, the state’s only Black woman political fundraiser, said Moore’s success at the vineyard exposed other Black politicians in the state to additional forms of funding among influential Black circles.

“They can go and raise money while raising their profile,” said Miller, who raised $10,000 in the vineyard in 2021 for first term Delegate Kym Taylor, who represents District 25 in Prince George’s County. “Mayor Scott has made no bones about uplifting the culture and thus having someone host a fundraiser for him in Oak Bluffs makes sense.”

Glynda C. Carr, who held Alsobrooks’ vineyard fundraiser last year, said the island “holds a storied place in the legacy of Black civic and political life in America.”

“It’s more than a summer destination,” said the president & CEO of Higher Heights for America, adding that people engage in “candid, forward-looking conversations with candidates, policymakers, and movement makers.”

The fundraiser won’t be Scott’s first foray into the wealthy Black enclave. In August 2024, he attended a screening of “The Body Politic” at the Strand Theatre in Oak Bluffs. The documentary details Scott’s first year in office and his fight to lower the city’s homicide rate.