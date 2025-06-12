A Baltimore judge on Thursday proposed slashing the $266 million verdict that the city won last year from a pair of drug distributors accused of contributing to the deadly opioid crisis, suggesting the companies pay just under $52 million or receive a new trial entirely.

Baltimore City Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill agreed with the companies, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, that the jury’s award was too high and that jurors assigned them too much blame for the crisis.

“The Court finds that the verdict rendered is grossly excessive in light of the evidence and is shocking to the Court,” Fletcher-Hill wrote.

The judge ruled that the city could either agree to a reduced verdict of about $52 million or have a new trial to determine damages.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment Thursday.

The city will still get to keep the more than $400 million it won in settlements from opioid companies that chose to strike a deal rather than risk a trial. But Fletcher-Hill did not address the additional $5 billion the city requested for abatement, which is designed to relieve Baltimore’s opioid crisis going forward, rather than covering past costs.

“Having decided that a new trial on damages may be necessary, it is not appropriate to continue with the abatement remedy,” he wrote.

In recent years, Baltimore has experienced the highest rate of overdose deaths of any major city in America, according to a series of articles on the scope of the issue in The Baltimore Banner and The New York Times last year.

In the fall, a jury of city residents found McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, two wholesale distributors, caused 97% of the city’s opioid epidemic and awarded Baltimore $266 million in damages.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Afterwards, the companies argued it was “plainly illogical” that they, on their own, could have been responsible for almost the entirety of the opioid crisis in Baltimore. They asked Fletcher-Hill to overrule the jury’s verdict, reduce the amount awarded or call a new trial.

The companies also argued that the jury erroneously awarded more than $14 million above the maximum of what the city had asked for, a point the city’s legal team appeared to concede during a hearing in March. Fletcher-Hill appeared skeptical of the city’s arguments throughout the trial and the abatement phase of the case.

The city’s lawsuit focused on a small group of pharmacies, where the city argued the drug distributors should have seen clear red flags for opioid diversion. Together, the two drug distributors provided the majority of the half a billion opioids that were sent to Baltimore and Baltimore County between 2006 and 2019, according to federal drug dispensing data.

The “abatement” phase of the case took place before Fletcher-Hill, not the jury. Unlike the damages awarded by the jury, which were meant to cover costs the city has already spent on the opioid crisis, abatement money was meant to force defendants to clean up their mess going forward.

The city put forth an abatement plan laying out its wish list for opioid remediation. Susan Sherman, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, developed the plan at the city’s request.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

If fully implemented, the city’s experts estimated, the plan would avert more than 6,000 fatal overdoses over the next 15 years and more than triple the rate at which Baltimore residents receive medical treatment for opioid use disorder. The plan covered a wide array of services, ranging from harm reduction, treatment, and wraparound services designed to provide people in treatment with adequate transportation, nutrition, housing and other essential needs.

The drug companies argued that they should not be responsible for those costs. They also said at trial that they were wrongly blamed for a crisis caused by illegal street drugs, such as heroin and fentanyl.

This article will be updated.