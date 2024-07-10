Baltimore has received the $45 million that pharmaceutical company Allergan agreed to pay as part of the city’s lawsuit over the opioid epidemic, but officials have not yet said how they plan to use the bulk of the money, or who will be making those decisions.

The Department of Finance is processing the settlement, the mayor’s spokesperson Bryan Doherty said in an email. More information will be announced soon, he said.

The public may get some insight Wednesday on how the city hopes to use the money, at the first of four City Council hearings being held in response to an investigation from The Banner and The New York Times that revealed the city is suffering from the worst drug crisis ever seen in a major American city. Top officials are expected to discuss overdose statistics and potential solutions. Mayor Brandon Scott has previously said the city needs more resources to combat overdoses.

The city now faces a unique opportunity, but needs a good plan, said Craig Lippens, president of the Maryland Addiction Directors Council, which represents treatment programs across the state.

“I think that it needs to go to prevention, education and treatment, and the outcomes need to be measured,” Lippens said. “To just throw money into the pit, you might as well set it on fire.”

He thinks the city should open a competitive bidding process, through which organizations can pitch innovative ideas they want funded. But he has seen no signs yet that the city intends to allow groups to vie for a chance at the funds. He also expressed frustration that his organization has not been included in conversations about the settlement.

“Failing to talk to the professionals about how to best spend that money is irresponsible, reckless,” he said.

Who will have a say in funding allocations is unclear. Scott announced the creation of a board to oversee opioid settlement money, but provided no details. In response to an inquiry from The Banner, his office said that further information would be announced soon, but did not specifically address questions about who will serve on the board or how it will make decisions.

During budget hearings in May, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Faith Leach briefly mentioned a plan to create an opioid coordination office that will handle settlement dollars and a “community cabinet” that could help inform how to spend the money.

Though the city has not announced how most of the Allergan settlement will be allocated, the initial news release named two beneficiaries.

At least $5 million will fund Charm City Care Connection, an East Baltimore-based nonprofit that serves people who use drugs. That amount would be a sizable windfall for the group, which has an operating budget of $3 million this year, according to executive director Anne Langley.

Staff had no idea they were being considered for funding and it was a surprise when they found out through the news release last month, said Bakari Atiba, who leads community engagement efforts at the organization.

“It was kind of like surreal,” Atiba said, adding, “It was just good to know that somewhere, somebody sees that we’re on the ground, doing some great work and that’s being recognized.”

Langley said she has spoken multiple times with the city’s health commissioner and representatives from the mayor’s office, but is waiting for more details. “I assume they want us to continue and expand what we’re doing but I don’t have any specifics yet from them. The whole thing needs time to play out,” she said.

The funds would help the nonprofit provide more services and reach more people, she said. Charm City Care Connection runs a drop-in center and mobile outreach van, providing syringes, the overdose reversal drug naloxone and wound care kits with gauze and bandages. Through the organization, people can shower, do laundry and work with case managers to find housing, treatment and other services. A mobile clinic called Healthcare on the Spot, which staffs doctors and nurses who prescribe buprenorphine — a medication to treat opioid addiction — stops by once a week.

The nonprofit intends to expand its services for people interested in getting treated with buprenorphine, which studies have shown is effective in reducing risk of death and overdose. Langley said she expects to train more workers who can help answer questions clients have about medication treatment and support them as they visit the doctor or pick up prescriptions.

The Peer Navigator Program is also expected to receive at least $5 million. The program, based out of Enoch Pratt Free Library and run in partnership with Healing City Baltimore and the Maryland Peer Advisory Council, trains people who have had experience with drug addiction and treatment to help others. They pass out naloxone and connect people with social services at eight branches across the city. A library spokesperson said they have not received information about how the money will be disbursed.

Baltimore is continuing to sue other opioid manufacturers and distributors; a trial is set for September. The city was the only jurisdiction to opt out of Maryland’s settlement with drug companies in hopes of securing a larger payout.

Leaders from the health, fire and police departments and other agencies are slated to testify at Wednesday’s City Council hearing, said Mark Conway, chair of the Public Safety and Government Operations Committee.

“We had to do something different,” Conway said in a recent interview. “The things we had been doing were clearly not enough.”

Three other hearings on overdoses are scheduled for July 24, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.