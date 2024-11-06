The Board of Estimates voted unanimously Wednesday to end the city’s contract with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. The contract will run through Jan. 20.

Calvin Young, a senior adviser to the mayor, said Wednesday that the city has long valued BOPA but that the decision to cut ties with the group was propelled by concerns of financial performance.

“Over time, it has been evident that BOPA’s handling of city-allocated funds has not met the standards of transparency and accountability required for this critical role,” he said in the meeting.

BOPA CEO Rachel Graham said at the meeting that the city did not allow the nonprofit enough time to “right the ship” or engage on better ways to do business.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I have to share that this day is rather disappointing because I came to this role committed to partnership, committed to making a difference and committed to working together with the administration,” she said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who won re-election for a second term Tuesday night, announced in October that the city would cut ties with BOPA “after deep and careful consideration following several years of turmoil within the organization.” The vote Wednesday was largely a formality since Scott’s office controls a majority of seats on the Board of Estimates.

The financially embattled nonprofit received most of its $4.7 million budget from the city, and Scott previously acknowledged that ending the city’s relationship with the group would be “an intricate process” that would require close coordination.

Arriving at this point wasn’t completely unexpected. Tensions between city leaders and BOPA escalated amid the coronavirus pandemic as the quasi-governmental nonprofit was forced to scale back public events and saw staff numbers dwindle.

In September, BOPA had a growing deficit and Graham requested a $1.8 million bailout from the city. Scott responded with a request for an independent audit of the organization.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

BOPA’s board voted three weeks ago to lay off staff to stem some of its losses.

Last week, leaders of BOPA sought to reassure the arts community that its work will continue, despite the city’s plans to sever ties with the nonprofit.

“This is a life-or-death matter,” Graham said last week. “While we’re having these conversations, artists across this city are suffering. They’re suffering from homelessness. They are suffering from inadequate health care. They are some of the prime sufferers in the opioid addiction crisis. I believe that BOPA has a role that it can play.”

She said that BOPA is an arts council and an arts advocacy organization and will continue to serve those roles.

Baltimore Banner reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this report.