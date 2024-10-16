Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts board members voted Wednesday to lay off staff, the first concrete step the board has made to reduce expenses since it was revealed last month the nonprofit was in financial free fall.

BOPA CEO Rachel Graham declined to say after the meeting how many or which staff were being laid off; there are 22 employees listed on the BOPA website. The layoffs are expected to save $35,000 a month once they take effect, Graham said, far less than the hundreds of thousands of dollars the arts council’s accountants projected the organization would lose throughout the end of the year.

Graham said the arts council is still planning to put on a fireworks display for New Year’s Eve and organize a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. The next board meeting is in December.

Board members also voted to create a “transition task force” to “reevaluate” the nonprofit’s contractual relationship with City Hall.

Board chairman Andrew Chaveas revealed to the board in a September email that BOPA would not be able to pay “fundamental expenses” without help from City Hall. For years, Chaveas wrote, the arts council shifted money from reserves to cover expenses and “reflect a balanced book” without replenishing itself. At an emergency board meeting on Sep. 19, the board was expected to vote whether to lay off staff or move out of its downtown offices; instead, the board declined to take either option. The board declined again at a Sep. 30 meeting.

BOPA asked Mayor Brandon Scott’s office for a $1.8 million bailout last month. In turn, Scott asked the nonprofit to open its books for an independent forensic audit to uncover where its money went.

Weeks later, upping the drama a notch, Graham suggested in an interview with The Baltimore Banner that it was actually Scott’s administration to blame for BOPA’s financial struggles, not the arts council.

Graham said a $1.5 million state grant for Artscape that was sent to the city was actually meant for BOPA and is reflected as expected revenue in its 2023 books. The mayor’s office and state Sen. Antonio Hayes, who secured the grant, said it was a restricted grant that was always meant for the city to spend. In a statement, the mayor’s office threatened to end the relationship with BOPA, saying they were either unable or unwilling to get its facts straight.

BOPA receives most of its $4.7 million budget from the city. Past skirmishes between the arts group and the mayor’s office resulted in the resignation of its last CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, a shake-up of its board and a “payment plan” in which the city doled out its annual allotment in quarterly installments.