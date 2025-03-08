Mayor Brandon Scott and wife Hana Scott welcomed a baby girl to their family.

Camden Lee Scott was born Saturday at 12:35 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds and measured 19.25 inches.

The baby is Scott’s second child with Hana Scott, whom he married in August in a surprise ceremony. The couple welcomed a boy, Charm Jamie Scott, in late 2023.

The Scotts, who met at the music festival Charm City Live, went public with their relationship in July 2023 with a joint statement on social media announcing Charm was on the way. The couple also parent Ceron Pugh, Hana Scott’s son from a previous marriage.

Scott, a Democrat, was sworn in for a second term in December after beating back a challenge from former Mayor Sheila Dixon.

Like her older brother, who was named for the music festival and the city’s famous Charm City moniker, Camden Scott’s name appears to be a nod to a Baltimore insititution, in this case Camden Yards, the iconic home of the Orioles.

The expansion of Scott’s family, visible on social media, has been a departure for the mayor, who for years offered few glimpses into his personal life. The Park Heights native lived in a modest apartment in Northeast Baltimore until July 2023, when he bought a home with his wife.

Scott’s children have been frequent participants in public events. Pugh, 9, recited the pledge of allegiance at Scott’s December inauguration. Charm Scott was onstage for Brandon Scott’s election night victory speech and has made repeat appearances in the city’s emergency operations center.