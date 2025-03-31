Calvin Young III, a longtime friend and former campaign treasurer to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, has been named his chief of staff, city officials confirmed Monday.

Young, who joined the mayor’s staff in September, will replace Marvin James, Scott’s chief of staff of two years, who is stepping down next month. Young will assume the position April 9.

“There is no one I trust more to lead that team than Calvin,” Scott said in a statement.

“His intelligence has taken him everywhere — from the engineering bench to the corporate boardroom, from Harvard to the White House,“ Scott added. ”He will lead this office and this city with excellence, talent, and grit.”

Young will be paid $250,000 annually, a roughly $20,000 increase over the previous chief of staff’s salary. Young’s twin brother, Caylin Young, a state delegate representing District 45, also works for the Scott administration in the Office of Equity and Civil Rights.

A Baltimore native who graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and ran on the track team with the mayor in high school, Calvin Young returned to the city after studying at New York University and Harvard University. An internship with the National Economic Council in 2014 sparked his interest in politics, and he ran for mayor in 2016 — with James as his campaign manager. He earned less than 1% of the vote in the Democratic primary, which saw Catherine Pugh edge former Mayor Sheila Dixon.

In the ensuing years, Young has worked in the development field, serving as vice president of equity firm Camden Partners and with the community development arm of Harbor Bank of Maryland. Along with former mayoral candidate David Warnock, he is cofounder of Green Street Impact Partners, an equity firm that invests in education companies.

Young continues to own a 26% stake in Green Street Impact Partners and has 24% ownership of a fund associated with the business, according to a disclosure he filed with the city Board of Ethics in January. Young has a 40% interest in another LLC associated with the group. The Baltimore Brew reported that Young did not file his ethics disclosure on time after he was hired. He was subsequently ordered to file by the ethics board.

Young served as Scott’s campaign treasurer for about a year until he joined the mayor’s staff last year as a senior adviser. He’s been an understated presence since, accompanying the mayor to many events but avoiding the spotlight.

“Serving as Mayor Scott’s chief of staff is the honor of a lifetime,” Young said in a statement released by Scott’s office. “I am eager and enthusiastic to bring my dedication home. With falling crime rates, historic investments in our youth, and a growing population, Baltimore is in a renaissance thanks to the work of Brandon Scott.”

Since last year, Young has served as chairman of the board of directors for the East Baltimore Development Inc., a group that has overseen the controversial redevelopment of 88 acres of land near the medical campus of Johns Hopkins using a mix of taxpayer money and private donations.

Young will be Scott’s fourth chief of staff. Michael Huber, a top adviser to Scott when he was City Council president, initially held the position after Scott became mayor. Chezia Cager served a six-month stint in the post before she was asked to step down to a lower-ranked position in the administration. James, who previously served as Scott’s campaign manager, took the position in 2023 as the mayor entered a contested bid for reelection.