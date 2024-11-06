It’s a girl.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and wife Hana Pugh are expecting a girl early next year, the mayor said Wednesday.

The understated announcement came during an emotional news conference for the mayor. Hours earlier, Scott, first elected mayor in 2020, clinched a second term, the first time city voters have reelected a mayor to a second term in two decades.

On that same night, however, former President Donald Trump, a Republican, defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, of whom Scott was an enthusiastic supporter.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I’m thinking about the world that we’re going to bring our daughter into in a few months,” Scott said, reflecting on the election. “The unfortunate reality is that this country is still steeped in racism, sexism and misogyny.”

Scott pledged to triple his efforts to “lift up” Black women in light of Harris’ defeat.

The baby girl will be Scott’s second child with Pugh, whom he married in August in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed a boy, Charm Jamie Scott, in December. The couple announced in September they were expecting.