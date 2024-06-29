Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined the chorus of Democratic politicians and Black Americans in pushing back at former president Donald Trump’s remarks about ‘Black jobs’ during the first 2024 presidential debate.

Scott posted to his Instagram account Friday night: “I had a great day at my BLACK job today! Or is it my DEI job? I can’t keep up with the latest racist term. Nevertheless, it was a great day across Baltimore. #BlackJob”

Within minutes, the post received more than 2,100 likes and 134 comments, which rose to more than 6,000 likes and 342 comments by Saturday morning. Rachel D. Graham, the newly named CEO of Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, or BOPA, commented “ME TOO!!!”

Scott had also posted the message on X, where it has received more than 10,000 likes, 150,000 views and 1,600 reposts.

In an email message provided by his spokesperson, Scott said that, ”The post speaks for itself but I would add: from Clown to DEI to Black Job — the racist former President and those who think like him keep inventing new ways to insult the descendants of those who built this country for free. They show us who they are everyday and we should take them at their word and not allow them near any position of leadership.”

Trump made the remark in response to a question about Black voters during the debate, claiming that millions of people were crossing the border and “taking Black jobs.” (Experts disagree.)

Scott’s response is the latest example of his willingness to speak out against comments he views as racist.

In the wake of the Key Bridge collapse, Scott was labeled the “DEI Mayor” by some on social media.

DEI — shorthand for diversity, equity, and inclusion — has become a term used by some conservatives to attack diversity efforts or to mean “Didn’t Earn It.”

At the time, Scott clapped back at his critics, calling himself a “duly elected incumbent.”

Scott was elected by voters in a city with one of the largest Black populations in the country, defeating several Black candidates to become Baltimore’s 52nd mayor. In May, Scott beat opponent Sheila Dixon to win Baltimore’s Democratic mayoral primary, clearing his path to be reelected mayor.