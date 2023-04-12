Frederick County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Jenkins announced he is taking a leave of absence after pleading not guilty to federal conspiracy charges on Wednesday.

At his first court appearance in Baltimore Wednesday, Jenkins pleaded not guilty. He was ordered to surrender his firearms as a condition of his pretrial release.

“Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence, effective end of business, Friday, April 14, through the end of this judicial process,” Jenkins said in a statement. “I have full confidence in the system, and I know that my innocence will prevail at the end of all this and that I will be found not guilty.”

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in a statement that the sheriff made the right decision to take a leave of absence.

“The charges against him are disturbing, and his decision to step aside pending the outcome of the process demonstrates he understands the seriousness of the situation,” Fitzwater said. “I sincerely hope that the legal process is swift, so our community can put this unfortunate situation behind us, and we can focus on the important work of rebuilding the public’s trust.”

Jenkins was indicted last week. At the time, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Jenkins would not put himself on administrative leave or otherwise step aside from his duties.

Jenkins was indicted along with Robert Krop, a local gun dealer.

They are accused of using sheriff’s department letterhead to obtain machine guns for “evaluation and demonstration” that they instead intended to rent out to customers, according to the indictment.

Krop’s business, the Machine Gun Nest, made over $100,000 from machine gun rentals between 2018 and 2019, and offered political support to Jenkins, the indictment said.

After the indictment was announced, sheriff’s office spokesperson Todd Wivell told reporters Jenkins had been aware of and cooperating with the investigation for more than a year.

A few days before Jenkins’ court appearance, the vice president of the Frederick County Council, Kavonté Duckett, said Jenkins should place himself on an administrative leave of absence.

“While the Council plays no role in the operation of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office beyond providing state mandated funding to the division, it is important that we hold all duly elected officials accountable. Any inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated in Frederick County regardless of elected office,” Duckett said in a written statement.

Jenkins, a Republican, was first elected as sheriff in 2006 and was reelected in 2022, even as Frederick County has thrown its support behind Democratic candidates — such as Gov. Wes Moore, President Joe Biden and Fitzwater — for other positions since 2020.

Kai Hagen, a former Democratic member of the Frederick County Council and vocal critic of Jenkins, said he thinks it would be good for Jenkins to take leave during the trial process.

“I’m also, along with many others, a little surprised and critical of the fact that he kept it secret through the election,” Hagen said.