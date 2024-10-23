State Sen. Charles E. Sydnor III, who has represented western Baltimore County in the General Assembly since 2020, says he may run for county executive in 2026.

County Executive Johnny Olsewski Jr. is running for Congress, and should he be elected, an interim county executive would be named until his seat is up for election in two years.

Sydnor, a Democrat and Baltimore native, is the latest politico to say he would like to run for a full term as county executive. He previously served as a law clerk and attorney before he started his political career as a state delegate representing the western side of Baltimore County in 2015.

“It’s certainly a consideration,” Sydnor told The Baltimore Banner. “No decision has been made at this point.”

Still, Sydnor offered his vision of what a new executive could mean for the county. He said he wants to make “certain that people have housing that they can afford. I’ve had constituents talk about how children who grew up in Baltimore County can’t afford to live here.”

County Council Chair Izzy Patoka and Councilman Julian Jones have said they planned to run for county executive in 2026, and Councilman Pat Young has said he may join them.

Sydnor previously accused the County Council of violating state and federal law when it passed a bill earlier this year to expand the council from five to seven members. He and Olszewski instead pushed for a measure in August to expand the council by four seats. The initiative did not garner enough support to appear on the ballot.

Olszewski, a Democrat, and his Republican opponent Kim Klacik are vying for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.

At least six other people have expressed interest in serving as a “caretaker” county executive should Olszewski head to Capitol Hill, as widely expected. As previously reported by WYPR, they are Democratic state Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, community activist Yara Cheikh, former county recreation and parks director Barry Williams, retired professor Tara Ebersole, Democratic state Del. Jon S. Cardin and former state Sen. Jim Brochin, also a Democrat.

The executive seat pays $192,000 annually.