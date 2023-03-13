A Baltimore City Council committee voted unanimously Monday afternoon to confirm Faith Leach as city administrator, effectively rescinding their previous decision to reject Mayor Brandon Scott’s nominee.

The vote, a win for the Scott administration, comes after senior Scott aides spent the weekend whipping committee members and brokering political favors. The Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee originally voted against Leach at a contentious hearing Thursday night, where members praised her record as a public servant but complained that the city administrator’s office had yet to deliver the streamlining of basic services that the mayor promised.

Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton, who previously voted against Leach, made the the floor motion to confirm her. The Democrat called the weekend the most productive of Scott’s term thus far thanks to “collaborations, building relationships, all things we need to do to keep our city moving.”

On Friday, Scott gathered other members of his cabinet to deliver a brief but fierce public statement outside City Hall: Leach will be confirmed as city administrator, with the backing of City Council President Nick Mosby.