The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The results could add more Council allies for Mayor Brandon Scott

Ballot counting resumed Thursday in Baltimore, where about 25,000 outstanding votes were expected to help decide at least three closely contested City Council races that have not yet declared winners.

The outcomes of these races — which include two incumbents fighting to hang on — will help determine the makeup of the next council. It’s possible that Mayor Brandon Scott, who declared victory in his reelection run Tuesday night, will end the week with even more council allies in addition to a friend in the likely new City Council president, Zeke Cohen.

Scott endorsed 8th District council hopeful Paris Gray, who competed in a crowded contest along with former state Del. Bilal Ali to succeed City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. Gray, Burnett’s community outreach coordinator, led Ali at the end of Tuesday night with a thin 53-vote margin.

Paris Gray (left) and Bilal Ali are both in a close race for City Council seat for the 8th District. (HANDOUT)

“Whether we should take the city forward, or go back into what it used to be: Hopefully moving forward wins,” Gray said Thursday at the city’s Board of Elections warehouse. “But no matter what, I’ll be everyone’s councilperson, make sure everyone’s taken care of.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ali did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scott did not endorse in the 11th or 12th District races, two other tight matchups that have yet to be called. In South Baltimore’s 11th District, City Councilman Eric Costello had a lean 25-vote edge over Marine veteran Zac Blanchard, who used the city’s newly instituted Fair Election Fund in the bid to topple the council powerhouse.

“We’re actually where our data thought we were going to be,” Blanchard said while waiting for ballots to be tallied at the elections warehouse. “The only two people in Baltimore who thought this race would be close were me and my opponent.”

Costello, who used more than $120,000 on his race in the final weeks before Election Day, spent Thursday at City Hall, where the council held hearings all afternoon. In a social media statement Wednesday, Costello said he felt “confident and grateful.” He endorsed former Mayor Sheila Dixon against Scott and spent heavily supporting candidates in other council races in addition to his own.

Zac Blanchard (left) and Eric Costello vie for City Council District 11. (HANDOUT)

In the newly redrawn 12th District, which includes East Baltimore, parts of Remington, Greenmount West and Harbor East, labor organizer Jermaine Jones challenged incumbent Robert Stokes Sr. for the seat and closed Tuesday night with 140 more votes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jones also parked himself at the warehouse Thursday.

“We feel confident that the lead we have will widen,” he said.

Stokes did not immediately respond to inquiries Thursday afternoon and did not attend afternoon hearings at City Hall.

Jones said he thought about 800 votes would be counted Thursday in his race, while Blanchard said he thought 1,400 would be tabulated in the 12th District. It was not immediately clear how many votes would be counted Thursday in the 8th District.

Robert Stokes Sr. (left) and Jermaine Jones are both running for Baltimore’s 12th District City Council seat. (HANDOUT)

Meanwhile, in the city’s competitive 1st District race, Mark Parker declared victory Tuesday night in the fight to replace Cohen. He captured more than 50% of the support against competitors Liam Davis, the legislative affairs manager at Baltimore’s Department of Transportation, and Joseph Koehler, an accountant and neighborhood volunteer.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The other City Council incumbents looked poised to clinch renomination, including Scott supporters Sharon Green Middleton, Danielle McCray, John Bullock, James Torrence, Phylicia Porter and Ryan Dorsey. Councilmembers Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer and Antonio Glover also looked favored to win their races, while Odette Ramos and Mark Conway advanced in unopposed contests.

This is a developing story.

Baltimore Banner reporter Adam Willis contributed to this article.