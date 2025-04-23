The Baltimore County Public Library thought bringing in two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead to kick off its public author series would create some buzz.

They did not expect the event to sell out in 15 minutes.

Tickets for the marquee author were free, thanks to a partnership with the Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library, which raises funds to supplement what the county budget provides to libraries. The auditorium at Goucher College holds 900 seats — foundation officials said at least that many remained on the waiting list for the celebrated author of “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys.”

A rapt audience left the 90-minute, freewheeling talk with an appreciation for both Whitehead, whose deadpan delivery reminded many of a stand-up comedian, and their county library system, which drew a diverse crowd on a recent Sunday afternoon.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Being in the same room and listening to these authors talk about their craft is a thrill and a privilege,” said Yara Cheikh, chair of the library’s board of trustees. “It’s wonderful to be able to spend an hour thinking about culture in Baltimore County.”

The 19-branch county library system has long been a community resource for more than just books. The county’s nearly 850,000 residents can avail themselves of legal aid, tax assistance, notary services and even fast passport service at several of their local branches.

Now, the county seems to be taking a page from the city library system down the road and seeking to become a cultural leader, building on residents’ reliance on its services. As some libraries, including the Nimitz Library at the U.S. Naval Academy, ban books amid a conservative backlash to materials dealing with diversity, equity and inclusion, the county library remains committed to growing its collection and has not banned any items.

“Libraries are one of the last institutions that people really trust. They trust the information they get there, and they trust their local librarian,” said Ann Beegle, director of philanthropy and partnerships for the foundation. “Whatever the question is that people have, they’re turning to their libraries for information and help with that issue.”

Individual library branches have always brought in authors. But until the partnership with Goucher, the county system didn’t have a room that could hold more than 250 people, precluding the larger events that have made the Enoch Pratt Library downtown such a magnet for cultural discussion.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Now, Beegle says, they can. Next on the list are bestselling authors Jennifer Weiner, Erik Larson, Kate Quinn, and Percival Everett. Everett’s latest novel, “James,” a reinterpretation of the Huckleberry Finn story, won the 2024 National Book Award.

Beegle came to her position at the foundation after a career spent planning and organizing events. She served as chief of staff to former County Executive Jim Smith, and she also helmed the 200-year celebration of the National Anthem at the Inner Harbor known as Sailabration.

Beegle said contractual language does not allow her to disclose the authors’ fees, but she said authors like Whitehead reduce their fees when the event is for a public library, and the tickets are being made available for free. When she approached library CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine about the series, Alcántara-Antoine told her that she was happy to do it so long as the events could be free.

As a former president of the Public Library Association, that was important to the CEO, Beegle said.

Alcántara-Antoine was traveling and not available to comment, but she was onstage to introduce Whitehead and reveled in the success of the event afterwards, greeting supporters. She handed out flyers advertising the upcoming authors and encouraged audience members to check the website and to see when tickets would be available and sign up for alerts.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier’s proposed budget also delivered some good news for the library system, which has a $51 million budget and 550 employees. Even in a tight economic climate, plans will move forward for a new library and recreation center in Randallstown. County officials have also promised a new library in Essex, and have already purchased the property to build it. They said they plan to build a new library in Landsdowne, though funds for it are not in the proposed fiscal year 2026 budget. All three are lower-income communities.

Plans for a brand-new library in an upscale subdivision in Middle River were also not in the budget proposal, but that does not mean the project is off the table.

Neil Greenberg, the developer for Greenleigh, a 3,000-home planned community where the average home sells for about $700,000, offered to build a new 25,800-square-foot library. Baltimore County would then lease the building back for 30 years. The county and the developer are still negotiating details, according to several people involved in the negotiations.

County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents the area and is advocating for the library, said operational expenses for the library would come later.

“It didn’t need to be in this budget. They just need to sign a lease, and as long as they do, the project is still alive,” he said.