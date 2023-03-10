Council committee rejects mayor’s city administrator nominee Faith Leach

A council committee voted not to confirm acting City Administrator Faith Leach at an explosive hearing where most council members aired grievances directed toward the mayor rather than his nominee.

“This vote is not about you,” Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton told Leach. “I don’t understand this position.” She was joined in her “no” vote by council members Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, Mark Conway and Eric Costello.

In January, Mayor Brandon Scott announced he had chosen Leach, formerly the deputy mayor for equity, health and human services, to replace former City Administrator Chris Shorter.

Per city law — introduced by Scott when he served as City Council president and overwhelmingly approved by voters — the council must approve the mayor’s pick.

At a hearing Thursday night, most members described Leach as professional, responsive and effective but questioned the performance of her predecessor, the structure of the office and how the city administrator and chief of staff work together.

After voting an “emphatic yes,” Councilwoman Odette Ramos attributed the “no” votes to confusion over what the position is meant to do. “This committee should be voting on her, and her leadership, not the confusion of an office that we’re all still trying to navigate.”

She and Councilman James Torrence grew visibly angry during the vote process, both noting that City Council President Nick Mosby recently instructed committee chairs not to allow members to vote virtually. Costello was not present in council chambers.

“They change the rules when it suits them,” Torrence said, storming out of the meeting.

Leach is due to replace Shorter, who served as Baltimore’s first city administrator for just under two years. His departure to take a job in Northern Virginia’s Prince William County is among the most notable in a mayoral administration riddled with cabinet exits.

“At the time, people, including the council, was trying to understand what the role of this position is,” Middleton recalled of Shorter’s swift exit while questioning Leach. “I’ll come out and say it: Is this position doing what it was set out to do?”

Leach replied that the gist of the role is ensuring the trains run on time, regardless of politics. “The administrator is the leader of the government, under the vision and direction of the mayor,” she said.

She added that the public can measure her performance by the way the city delivers services to residents.

Rehashing a favorite complaint of a variety of council members, Scott allies and critics alike, Middleton said the cabinet turnover, and specifically Shorter’s departure, has led to a breakdown in communication between the council and the mayor.

Leach replied that she has already reached out to Mosby to discuss how the administrator’s office can better collaborate with the council. “This government only works well when we all work together,” she said.

Multiple members asked Leach about the differences between the mayor’s chief of staff and the city administrator. Schleifer said he has asked the two senior officials the same question and gotten different answers. “It’s very confusing as to who’s ultimately in charge.”

“The mayor is in charge,” Leach replied. “This is a strong-mayor system of government.”

Yolanda Pulley, president of the nonprofit People Empowered By The Struggle, recalled meeting Leach for the first time at a rally for the city’s homeless and telling her that a man who was recently in the hospital was released back onto the streets despite having COVID.

“She did what most high officials won’t do: listen and attempt to come back with solutions,” Pulley said, telling the committee how Leach made a phone call and got the man a hotel room, an action that Pulley believes saved his life.