DOT corrects ‘Orelans St.’ misspelling on street sign

All’s well that ends well.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation officials restored the street sign in the 1000 block of Orleans Street back to its intended spelling Thursday, one day after a Facebook user poked fun at an error: “Orelans.”

Baltimore is known as the “city that reads,” after all.

The transportation department owned up and apologized, chiding itself in good fun along the way.

Yes, we saw it. Yes, we messed up. Yes, we JUST replaced that sign. Yes, we'll stop using Chat GPT to make road signs*. 😂 It'll be fixed by morning. Sorry about that. 😬 Posted by Baltimore City Department of Transportation on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

“Yes, we saw it. Yes, we messed up. Yes, we JUST replaced that sign. ... It’ll be fixed by morning,” the department posted Wednesday. “Sorry about that,” it concluded with a grimacing emoji.

Representatives for the department said Thursday that only one sign on Orleans Street required a correction. “We gotta admit when we mess up!” they told a reporter.