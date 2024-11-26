Before Ronald Silver II died of heat stroke while collecting trash for Baltimore City on Aug 2., there were warning signs that the day could turn deadly, according to one coworker.

Travis Christian, one of Silver’s coworkers that fatal day, shared details of that day and how he, himself, experienced heat sickness that has left him with lasting complications. Silver collapsed late that afternoon and died and the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Silver’s death as hyperthermia, or heat sickness. That day Baltimore City was on a Code Red heat alert for real-feel temperatures that exceed 105 degrees.

