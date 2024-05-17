The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Elections officials on Friday say they are working to determine why several Baltimore City election day counts have declined after the latest batch of counted ballots, sowing confusion in the races that are still undecided.

The state board of elections posts regular updates on its website as votes are tabulated. Mail-in ballot counts were expected to rise on Thursday as officials counted them. Results for election day were not expected to change at all after the state reported 100% of Baltimore precincts filed but have.

Election day vote counts were reduced in races for City Council district 11 and district 8, two competitive races that are currently too close to call.

The Banner is reporting the last batch of Thursday results until the discrepancies are explained by elections officials.

Reached Thursday night, city elections director Armstead Jones was unsure where the discrepancies came from. “One memory stick was found when I was downtown yesterday,” he said. “They found it on the supplies piled on the counter.”

He continued that workers “went back and did 100% verification of all sticks. That could have changed the numbers.” But, regarding the reduced vote counts in some races, he added: “Nobody should have lost anything.”

Reached Friday morning, he had no updates and said elections workers were still seeking answers about the changes.

State board of elections director Jared DeMarinis did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In district 11, officials initially reported that challenger Zac Blanchard received 2,040 votes earned at the polls on election day, outpacing incumbent Councilman Eric Costello’s 1,794 votes. But on Thursday, Blanchard’s total fell by 300 votes and Costello’s by 230.

Then an unofficial count published by the state board of elections, which also includes early voting and mail-in ballots, showed that Costello had taken an 87-vote lead over Blanchard.

In district 8, the Thursday night reduction took 39 votes from the 1,041 votes that officials first reported that Paris Gray earned at the polls on election day. Bilal Ali was reported to originally earn 964 votes; on Thursday night, his election day performance was reduced by 25 votes.

According to the unofficial count most recently published by the state board of elections, which includes early voting and mail-in ballots, Gray now has a 142-vote lead over Ali.

The gaps between the candidates are due to change again, as about 9,000 more mail-in ballots are counted next week.

Votes were also reduced in citywide races; the changes do not affect the victories for Mayor Brandon Scott, Comptroller Bill Henry, or Zeke Cohen’s win in the primary for City Council President.

In the race for City Council District 10, votes were raised. Councilwoman Phylicia Porter is still more than a thousand votes away from challenger Richard Parker.