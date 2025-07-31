A local board on Thursday gave the green light to a hotly debated go-kart track that a homeowner built on his western Howard County property.

Charles “Chris” Siperko, a Highland community resident, built the track for his motorsports-loving son on their 11-acre property on Mink Hollow Road. However, he did so without getting the necessary county and state permits.

In the past year, he’s faced a stop-work order, code violations and neighbors who are fiercely opposed to the track. Siperko retroactively submitted a conditional use application last August after construction ended.

The county’s Board of Appeals voted 3 to 1 Thursday afternoon to approve the applicant’s conditional use application.

Siperko, who is represented by Sang Oh, a land-use and zoning attorney, was not in attendance Thursday.

Oh said they are pleased with the board’s decision.

“We think they followed the law but honestly, neighbors that are angry with one another. It’s a tough situation, so we’re hoping we can [all] move forward and heal,” Oh said to reporters after the board’s decision.

Siperko’s neighbors are represented by G. Macy Nelson, a land-use and environmental attorney.

The fight isn’t over yet. Nelson is prepared to appeal the decision in Howard County Circuit Court.

“We got three or four or five years of work ahead of us,” Nelson said to reporters Thursday. “This case is not going away.”

Over the past two months, the board heard nearly 16 hours of public testimony from a range of participants including professional race car drivers, Siperko’s neighbors and a civil engineer.

The board’s decision can be appealed to the Howard County Circuit Court.

This story will be updated