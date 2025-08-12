Howard County will study whether paying 20 needy families $1,000 a month can be transformative.

There are no strings attached, but plenty at stake. Cash payments from the government went from progressive pipe dream to serious policy consideration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baltimore City and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties each tested out guaranteed basic income programs.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said Tuesday in a news release that such programs have had long-term positive impacts not only on economic stability for those families, but also on the emotional availability of the parents.

The county expects the pilot program to cost about $250,000, but tucked a $750,000 grant in the operating budget to fund it. Officials said they will study the outcomes closely to determine whether to extend or expand the program.

Earlier this year, county leaders tapped the Community Action Council of Howard County to implement the program. From a pool of 292 potential participants, the organization invited 90 families to apply for the program, which involved proving their residency and income as well as submitting household demographics on a weekly basis, according to the news release.

Eligible participants needed a household income between 150% and 300% above the 2025 federal poverty limits. Households needed to have at least one child below the age of 18. They also needed to be enrolled in certain Community Action Council programming, but not rely on an income-based housing voucher or subsidy, according to the release.

The organization eventually selected 20 eligible families via a lottery to participate. They live in places like Columbia, Elkridge, Laurel and Savage, with household sizes ranging from two to five people, the release states.

“This pilot recognizes something that we at CAC see every day, that families are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet,” council President Tracy Broccolino said in a statement. “By providing unrestricted support, we are not just easing financial burdens, we are giving families the breathing room to plan, to grow, and to pursue stability on their own terms. It’s a powerful investment in dignity and possibility.”