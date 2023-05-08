Henry endorses Cohen for Baltimore City Council President, 2024′s first big endorsement

Published on: May 08, 2023 12:07 PM EDT

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen addresses the audience during his campaign announcement to run for City Council President, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (Terrance Williams for The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Comptroller Bill Henry has endorsed Zeke Cohen in his bid for city council president, marking the first major endorsement of a challenger in Baltimore’s 2024 election season.

The endorsement is hardly a surprise — the two Democrats have been public allies since they served on City Council together from 2016 to 2020 — and comes just more than a year before the primary, which in deep-blue Baltimore is tantamount to the general election.

Henry announced the endorsement in a YouTube video released on Monday that also touted his own office.

“My job is to make sure that the city is spending your tax dollars properly. It’s a lot of work and a lot of attention to detail, but that doesn’t mean I have to be sitting at a desk all day,” he tells viewers during a stroll across The Big Jump, a pedestrian walkway that connects neighborhoods on one side of Interstate 83 to the other along 28th Street, a few miles north of Cohen’s 1st Council District .

“I’m looking for people who know how to break down barriers and connect communities,” he says, before welcoming Cohen into the frame. “Zeke is the kind of leader who brings everyone in the room together and helps them finds way to move the city forward at a time where we really need that the most.”

“Baltimore deserves leaders who build bridges instead of tearing each other down,” Cohen replies. “That’s why I’m so proud to have the support of my dear friend and our comptroller, Bill Henry.”

Cohen faces incumbent City Council President Nick Mosby. Cohen is armed with a war chest that exceeds $370,000, according to the most recent campaign filings. Mosby’s campaign account has less than $1,000 on hand.

A spokeswoman for Henry declined to comment on his plans for 2024. Henry and Mosby have also found common ground on city issues, recently teaming up to oppose Mayor Brandon Scott’s deal with Baltimore Gas & Electric to manage maintenance for the city-owned underground utility conduit.

emily.sullivan@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.