Howard County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to create a new inspector general’s office.

Meanwhile, voters in Anne Arundel and Harford counties approved most of the local measures on their ballots. One measure failed in Anne Arundel County, however; it would have increased term limits for members of the Board of Appeals.

Here is a look at how local ballot measures fared:

Howard County

With all Election Day precincts reporting, a measure to create an Office of Inspector General in Howard County passed with nearly 85% of the vote.

This past summer, the County Council introduced bills to create an OIG to investigate whistleblower complaints, county operations and spending. The county, which has a $2.4 billion budget this year, does not have an independent body authorized to look into possible fraud, waste and abuse. The proposal received unanimous support from elected officials and an outpouring of public backing.

Citing the importance of “citizen buy-in,” the council decided to put the question on the November ballot.

At the polls, 22-year-old Lillian Utz said she voted for the ballot measure because she believes “there’s a lot of money being spent on things it shouldn’t be spent on.” However, 56-year-old Carmichael Dedier said he did not support the creation of an Office of Inspector General because he sees it as “overreach.”

Harford County

In Harford County, County Council members — who previously had no term limits — will be prohibited from serving more than three consecutive four-year terms. The measure passed with about 91% of the vote.

Anne Arundel County

Voters approved 3 out of 4 ballot questions in Anne Arundel County.

Question A allows the County Council to increase the minimum amount for contracts to go through a simplified competitive procurement process — from more than $5,000 to more than $10,000. It passed with nearly 58% of the vote.

Question B, which was supported by 89% of voters, requires all meetings and legislative sessions of the County Council to comply with the Maryland Open Meetings Act. The county charter said all council meetings must be open to the public, while state law allows for some meetings to be closed, for example when discussing personnel or legal issues.

Question D expands the types of records that can be examined by the county auditor and clarifies what the position’s responsibilities are. It received 90%.

Voters, however, rejected Question C, which would have relaxed term limits for members of the Board of Appeals from two consecutive four-year terms to three consecutive four-year terms. It was defeated by a 63-37% margin.

Reporter Maya Lora contributed to this story.