Baltimore’s flagship violence prevention program, Safe Streets, used 26 potentially “fictitious names” on various contracts submitted to the city’s spending board.

Allen Iverson, Lemur Jackson II and Merlin Humphrey II were all listed on contracts — but none of them actually work at a Safe Streets site, according to the latest report from the city’s Office of the Inspector General.

Read the full story on WYPR.org, a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.