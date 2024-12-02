The Baltimore County Council will announce Monday who has applied to serve as interim county executive after incumbent Johnny Olszewski Jr. heads to Congress.

The seven-member council is hoping to hire an interim executive to fill the remaining two years of Olszewski’s term. He leaves Jan. 3 for his first term in Congress representing Maryland’s 2nd District.

The County Council is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 for residents to talk about the ideal credentials for the top candidates. It is not, council members say, an opportunity to lobby for one candidate over another.

The county executive is the most powerful position in Baltimore County. The interim executive will preside over Maryland’s third-largest county — one that is grappling with population loss, an affordable housing crisis, an aging population and schools that constantly need maintenance.

Olszewski’s successor will serve until Dec. 6, 2026, and oversee a county budget of $5 billion. The salary for the position is $192,000 annually. The council wants a candidate who will not run for the permanent job.

If the council does not choose a candidate by Jan. 3, the charter specifies that the chief administrative officer, D’Andrea Walker, will serve until one is chosen.

Several council members have expressed a desire to see a woman or a person of color in the top job.

The council is all male, and Jones is the only member who is not white. Since the county government was established in its current form in 1956, every county executive has been a white man. Meanwhile, the county is 33% Black, with growing populations of Latino, Arab American and Asian residents.

Three of the applicants are women. They include state Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, who has represented Baltimore County in the General Assembly for 30 years; Tara Ebersole, an administrator and professor at the Community College of Baltimore County; and Yara Cheikh, a longtime community activist and businesswoman who is chairwoman of the county’s library board.

One applicant, Barry Williams, is Black. Williams, who served as recreation and parks director under Olszewski, has considerable leadership and board experience inside and outside of government. He is also the brother of House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

The remaining four applicants are white men. They include former state Sen. Jim Brochin, who lost to Olszewski in the 2018 race for county executive by 17 votes; former County Executive Dennis Rasmussen; and Aris Melissaratos, who served as Maryland secretary of business and economic development under Republican Gov. Robert Ehrlich, who left office in 2007.

Del. Jon Cardin, who is the nephew of retiring U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, had expressed interest in the post but announced he was dropping out over the weekend.

New to the mix is Paul Drutz-Hannahs, who has been working with the federal government to modernize and digitize court systems. He said he would focus on government efficiencies, automation and transparency.

“As I surveyed those who had also thrown their hats in the ring, I saw they were old political hands in the Maryland political machine,” Drutz-Hannahs said. “I offer Baltimore County not a Republican or Democrat but a technocrat focused on government efficiency, not politics.”

The county code specifies that whoever is selected must be of the same party as the departing county executive. Olszewski is a Democrat; the council now has four Democrats and three Republicans. The winning candidate will need four votes.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Paul Drutz-Hannahs’ name.