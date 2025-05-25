Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates is a married man again.

On Sunday, the city’s top prosecutor wed Danielle Gomes in a private ceremony in Midtown-Belvedere, according to a spokesman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office, just months after the couple announced their engagement.

Photos from the event show Bates, 56, in a cream-colored tuxedo jacket and the 38-year old bride, who works for the Atlas restaurant group, in a white dress accented with floral details. They are surrounded by guests, including some of Bates’ colleagues from the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office.

This is Bates’ fourth marriage. His third wife, Lana, filed for divorce in 2021, about two years before he was sworn in as the city’s state’s attorney.

He has two daughters, Brielle and London.