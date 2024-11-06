With Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s election to Congress on Tuesday, the County Council will now have to turn its attention to who should fill his shoes on an interim basis. At least six people have expressed interest in the job, while the names of several others have been mentioned as possibilities.

Olszewski, who has served as the county’s top official since 2018, will be sworn in as a member of Congress on Jan. 3 after easily winning the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a fellow Democrat.

Olszewski will represent Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District — which covers most of the county and parts of Baltimore and Carroll County. A spokesperson for Olszewski said he plans to remain as county executive until his swearing-in.

The County Council would then vote on a “caretaker” county executive to serve out the rest of Olszewski’s term, which ends in 2026.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The county charter requires the “caretaker” be a member of the same party as the outgoing executive. The council will begin accepting applications for county executive starting Wednesday, Nov. 6. There is no clear timeline on the hiring process, and Administrative Officer D’Andrea Walker would assume Olszewski’s duties temporarily if needed.

The six who have expressed interest so far are former state Sen. Jim Brochin, former state Del. Jon Cardin, real estate firm owner Yara Cheikh, former CCBC professor Tara Ebersole, state Sen. Kathy Klausmeier and former county official Barry Williams.

Council members have separately expressed interest in two former county executives, Dennis Rasmussen and Don Hutchinson, and former state Secretary of Business and Economic Development Aris Melissaratos.

Rasmussen could not be reached. Hutchinson said he is not seeking the executive position. Melissaratos did not respond to a request for comment.

The Baltimore Banner asked those who have publicly expressed interest in the position to complete a questionnaire to explain why they are best-qualified for the post. Here are some of their responses, edited for length and clarity.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jim Brochin

Jim Brochin. (Courtesy of Jim Brochin)

Age: 60

Personal: Married, one child.

Education: Bachelor’s, political science, University of North Carolina at Greensboro; master’s, government and politics, University of Maryland, College Park

Experience: 2003-2019, Member of Maryland Senate representing District 42

Questionnaire

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

What would your priorities be as executive?

My priorities are more police on the streets of Baltimore County, and more code enforcement personnel to deal w/quality of life issues.

How would you fulfill your priorities?

I would fulfill these by prioritizing funding in these 2 areas.

Why should the council choose you for interim county executive?

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As a former State Senator and chair of the Baltimore County Delegation, I have the experience in leading initiatives such as establishing an elected school board, bringing Guinness to Baltimore County, and having a 16-year track record based on being fiscally conservative and being a leader in environmental protection.

Jon Cardin

Del. Jon Cardin. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Age: 54

Personal: Married with two children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, international relations, Tufts University; master’s degree, policy sciences, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; master’s degree, Judaic studies, Towson University; doctorate, law, University of Maryland School of Law

Experience: 2003-2014, Member of Maryland House of Delegates

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Questionnaire

Cardin did not respond to The Banner’s questionnaire.

Yara Cheikh

Yara Cheikh. (Courtesy of Yara Cheikh)

Age: 50

Personal: Married with four children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, history, The Johns Hopkins University; master’s degree candidate, education policy, Johns Hopkins University School of Education

Experience: 2022-present, president of Baltimore County Public Library Board of Trustees; 2018-2023, chair of League of Women Voters Baltimore County Education Committee, 2003-present; owner of real estate firm.

Questionnaire

What would your priorities be as executive?

I understand that the success of our County is determined by the confidence residents have in the services delivered, robust public safety, the quality of our schools and the opportunities for economic growth. My priorities are to ensure the efficient and competent delivery of services to constituents. I will support our police and fire departments to continue their work in reducing the number of violent and nonviolent crimes in our County. This is the fundamental job of local government.

I will actively seek out economic and institutional leaders to promote Baltimore County as a place that welcomes economic investment. And paramount to securing our growth is seeking creative solutions to increase access to affordable housing, renewing trust in our schools and addressing longstanding racial inequities. We want families, young people and seniors to move here thereby contributing economically, socially and civically to our amazing County.

How would you fulfill your priorities?

I am going to seek solutions through collaboration with the County Council, engage in substantive conversations with economic and community stakeholders and set clear funding priorities over two budget cycles. I will work with the council to learn the needs of their districts in order to direct services where needed. Furthermore, I will support county department leaders to be customer-oriented in their dealings with the public and increase online transparency and access. I will meet with business leaders and stakeholders to attract and facilitate investment opportunities in the County.

As a business owner, I understand firsthand that we need to seek out investment in our county and bring innovative modern technology initiatives here to bolster our workforce development and businesses. I will work in tandem with our school leadership to fund state-of-the-art schools, support science-based literacy interventions, and teacher, student and staff well-being.

Why should the council choose you for interim county executive?

I am excited by the energy and potential of our county, yet I understand the challenges ahead. Fifty-four percent of our $5 billion-dollar budget is invested in our schools. I have been a stalwart advocate for BCPS and transparent spending for over a decade.

As Baltimore County Library Board president, I see the challenges faced by our new American families and the increase in the number of county residents living in poverty. We must provide resources so these families can thrive. I have lobbied at the county and state level for legislation addressing the complexities of real estate development, affordable housing, our school system, and the legacy of inequity. During the pandemic, I led emergency food distribution sites, ensuring thousands of Baltimore County families had food and essential items. In moments of crisis, I collaborate and lead. I bring that energy, expertise, and solutions-oriented approach to the role.

Tara Ebersole

Tara Ebersole. (Courtesy of Tara Ebersole)

Age: 70

Personal: Married with three children

Education: Associate’s degree, general education, Community College of Baltimore County; bachelor’s, psychology, Towson University; certificate, teacher education in biology, Towson University; master’s, science education, Towson University; doctorate, public policy, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Experience: 2016-2020, chair of Baltimore County Democratic Party; 1994-2016, professor at Community College of Baltimore County

Questionnaire

What would your priorities be as executive?

I believe that the first month or so would need to be spent on hiring to replace many of the positions that have been vacated since Johnny O. made his announcement. There will also be the budget to consider. I have had experience with multiple types of budgets — departmental, grant, political — but none as complex or large as the county’s.

However, my expertise is in education and, as the former STEM liaison for CCBC, I understand the link between workforce development and education. Based on existing data, more than a third of current Baltimore County students will remain in the county after they graduate. It is imperative that they be prepared for jobs — and that the jobs will be here for them. They will also need housing which should be expanded, but only with sustainability in mind.

How would you fulfill your priorities?

The best way to accomplish these goals is to ensure that the most qualified and effective people are hired for the jobs. Our taxpayers deserve only the best and these individuals will carry with them into their specific fields the same clear mission and objectives. It is also imperative that I, as county executive, have an optimum working relationship with the head of each department.

I also think it will be critical to have a strong working relationship with the council. They will pass the laws that the county executive will need to implement and enforce.

Why should the council choose you for the interim county executive?

As a professor and administrator for CCBC, I developed a unique understanding of the diversity of the neighborhoods throughout the county. I bring a solid résumé of experiences in problem solving, working with challenging people and balancing budgets.

I am also engaged politically. In 2015, I was appointed to the Baltimore County Democratic State Central Committee. In 2016, I ran for that office and won. By late 2016, I was voted as chair of the Baltimore County Democratic Party — a position I served in for four years. In my time as chair, among other things, I facilitated the appointments of six open positions for Maryland’s General Assembly. To be honest, I feel for what the council members are going through. Appointments to elected positions can be very difficult.

My husband, Eric Ebersole, currently serves in the General Assembly for District 44A and is the chair of the Education Subcommittee in the house. This is his job, not mine, yet this has given me additional insight into the political world.

Kathy Klausmeier

Kathy Klausmeier. (Courtesy of Kathy Klausmeier)

Age: 74

Personal: Married, two children

Education: Associate’s degree, Essex Community College

Experience: 2003-present, member of Maryland Senate representing District 8

Questionnaire

What would your priorities be as executive?

I think it is very important that County Government not go into a “neutral” or coasting” mode.I am interested in making sure progress is made on the following priorities:

Accelerating the Baltimore County West Side Redevelopment Initiative — In 2022, the General Assembly approved legislation authorizing Baltimore County to institute a unique authority for the revitalization of a contiguous area on part of the West Side, which includes Security Square Mall. Both the State of Maryland and Baltimore County have allocated substantial funds to this effort and the authority has been given powerful tools to proceed on redevelopment. I believe this effort has not moved fast enough and needs to be energized.

Prioritizing the Sidewalk and Pedestrian Safety Initiative — the Olszewski administration is to be applauded for creating a new, much-needed program to fill in gaps within the Baltimore County sidewalk network. Citizens can assist the county by identifying gaps in their neighborhoods. One needed section on Dunfield Road in Nottingham would allow dozens of citizens to access MTA bus service on Belair Road safely. Despite the need, the county website only identifies three completed projects and five others that are pending. There is no information about the other identified potential projects. I want to see many more completed before the next elected county executive takes office in 2026.

Deterring Aggressive driving and moving violations — I applaud the recent announcement of adding five new speed cameras near schools in Baltimore County. I note that one of the installations is occurring near the site of a tragic crash that took the life of an innocent jogger. I believe that much more needs to be done. I am constantly hearing from citizens that driver behavior has changed since the onset of COVID-19, and it has not been for the better. I will prioritize the efforts of the Police Department and traffic engineering to make county roads as safe as possible. I will also make sure that these departments are fully coordinating with my friend and colleague, the Baltimore County States’ Attorney Scott Schellenberger.

How would you fulfill your priorities?

Accelerating the Baltimore County West Side Redevelopment Initiative — Upon taking office, I will immediately convene a meeting of the authority to brief me on actions that have been taken to date. I will task them with creating a multiyear timeline identifying needed future actions with a particular emphasis on those that can be achieved before Dec. of 2026.

Prioritizing the Sidewalk and Pedestrian Safety Initiative — I will task County departments to create a priority list of those citizen-identified sidewalk projects with a focus on projects that allow children to walk to schools and that fill gaps between existing sidewalks. I will identify the projects that can feasibly be completed or substantially started before Dec. of 2026.

Deterring aggressive driving and moving violations — I will meet immediately with the police chief and the Bureau of Traffic Engineering to identify those county roadways and intersections where aggressive driving is posing the greatest threat to public safety. All options that are currently within the county government’s authority will be on the table including traffic calming, speed limit changes, red light cameras and selective enforcement.

For all three initiatives, I will prioritize projects that can be completed or substantially started before Dec. 2026.

Why should the council choose you for interim county executive?

It is my belief that the county would be ill-served if the interim county executive uses their appointment by the County Council as a political stepping-stone to countywide election in 2026. The citizens of Baltimore County deserve to make their own choice, unclouded by incumbency, about the county leadership for the next, full term.

I have no intention of running for the office of county executive in 2026. That commitment, coupled with my experience, knowledge and passion to see the county move forward, make me uniquely qualified to step into the role of interim county Executive.

For the past 29 years, I have faithfully represented 14% or more of all Baltimore County citizens as an elected official. During that time, I have served as the chairperson of the Baltimore County Senate delegation and president pro-tempore of the Maryland Senate. That I have been effective in those leadership positions is evidenced by my being elected or reelected eight consecutive times.

I have been instrumental in bringing many important policies and projects to fruition for the citizens of Baltimore County. I will be using my years of experience in working with the top executives of state government to make sure that the Baltimore County department heads are always striving toward excellence in public service.

Barry Williams

Barry Williams. (Courtesy of Barry Williams)

Age: 70

Personal: Married, two children

Education: Bachelor’s, criminology and psychology, University of Maryland, College Park; master’s, education and counseling in administration and supervision, Loyola University

Experience: 2019, worked in Olszewski administration; 2010-2018, director of Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks; 2002-2010, director of Baltimore County Department of Workforce Development

Questionnaire

What would your priorities be as executive?

I believe that good government is one that works well, servicing the needs of its constituencies and community. If selected, I would first meet with the outgoing county executive seeking to understand what he believes are the most immediate concerns and issues facing the county. Depending on what I learn, I would try to address those that require immediate attention.

In terms of my priorities, I would collectively ask each department head, what things are needed in your agency that will enable you to be more effective and efficient? I would meet with each department head individually to develop a plan for greater effectiveness, which could include setting goals. I would hope that each department head will do a deep dive to uncover any inefficiencies. I would want to make sure that all messaging and other forms of communication going out to the community is accurate and timely. I would meet with each council person to ascertain their concerns and issues as it affects their area and all of Baltimore County. This I would do in the first 30 days.

How would you fulfill your priorities?

With senior staff, I would work to find if the departments they oversee are the right fit and work with them to help assess what is working and why and what is not and why. Working with staff that addresses constituency concerns, I would set a goal that every concern gets addressed and the person lodging the concern gets a response within three business days. I would encourage feedback regarding stated priorities.

Why should the council choose you for interim county executive?

I would bring a wealth of experiences to the office of the county executive. I worked 16 years as a department head (Work Force Development and Recreation and Parks) in Baltimore County. I served under four county executives. I served as a high school principal and area superintendent, among other positions in the Baltimore public school systems. I have experience with union negotiations, human resources and have worked with the training division of the Baltimore County Police.

I currently serve on 7 nonprofit boards, including Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Maryland State Fair and Agriculture Center, and Baltimore Area Council Scouts America, Central Y, Pikesville Armory Foundation, THREAD, and I have been in leadership positions for most. I have been trained in conflict mediation and have demonstrated leadership in crisis situations (Hurricane Isabel, schools affected by shootings, handling difficult crowds regarding thorny situations). I am comfortable working with all levels of government — local, state, national — and have been successful at each. I have a collaborative leadership style that would be described as bipartisan with a heavy emphasis on community self-determination, whenever possible. I listen to understand.

Lastly, with no aspiration for elected office, I could focus entirely on the needs of Baltimore County government.