Fourteen years after one Baltimore County executive eliminated a key government position, another one is bringing it back.

The Office of the Labor Commissioner, which negotiates collective bargaining and workforce agreements for thousands of employees, was combined with other human resources functions in 2010 — part of then-County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’ efforts to save $8 million by cutting more than 140 positions. But because labor agreements are so specialized, the county relied on outside law firms for the complex negotiations.

In late summer, the current county executive, Johnny Olszewski, Jr., asked Council Chair Izzy Patoka to introduce legislation to bring back the labor commissioner as a full-time position. The county has begun advertising the job, which will pay between $147,900 and $221,850 and be based in Towson.

Until the county is able to fill the position, the law firm of Harris Jones Malone will negotiate the county’s labor agreements. Harris Jones Malone has been acting in that capacity since December 2019 under a contract that the county had capped at $307,404 for three years and then upped to $460,000 for five years. At the council meeting on Nov., 4, the council voted to expand the cap a second time to $640,000 and the duration until Nov. 30, 2026 — though the contract will terminate earlier if the county hires a labor commissioner before the time is up. Should the contract extend beyond November of 2025, the law states, the county can consider a price increase for the law firm’s services.

The labor commissioner conducts required labor negotiations and represents the county in all mediation, fact-finding and binding arbitration. The labor commissioner negotiates contracts with the six county unions and their representatives, trains employees, oversees labor policies and procedures, and acts as a hearing officer in internal grievance procedures. Baltimore and Howard counties both used Harris Jones Malone for their negotiations; the city has its own commissioner.

Sean Malone, a seasoned labor attorney, has handled many of the county’s contract negotiations. He was labor commissioner for the city of Baltimore from September 2003 to January 2007. He’s also served as the state’s chief labor negotiator, drafting and negotiating contracts for each of the state’s seven collective bargaining units.

Extending the contract, according to the bill, allows continuity of service. It’s one of several specialized functions that the county has farmed out to private law firms, Other areas include laws around aging population issues, redistricting maps, and Freedom of Information cases.