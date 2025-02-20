A former Baltimore City government employee who admitted last year to accepting cash bribes to adjust homeowners’ tax and water liens over an almost decade-long period was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison with one year suspended.

That sentence was at the top of the range that Joseph Gillespie agreed to when he reached a plea deal with prosecutors in August. His attorneys asked for two years, but the request was denied by U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, who expressed extreme disappointment with Gillespie’s conduct.

The case blew open last year when Gillespie pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in a separate case centering on COVID-19 relief funds. As part of the plea deal, Gillespie, who worked for the city Department of Finance‘s revenue collections division, acknowledged the bribery scheme, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been tracking since 2016. In court filings, federal prosecutors said Gillespie cost the city $1.25 million in losses and made around $250,000 in profit.

The Gillespie case has prompted questions about Baltimore’s backend systems and how an employee could execute a bribery scheme undetected for so long. It also leaves some unanswered questions — including about Gillespie’s alleged accomplice in the Department of Public Works, whom prosecutors referenced on Thursday but who has not yet been identified.

Federal prosecutors said in a February sentencing memo that Gillespie’s ruse started in early 2016 and continued until the date of his arrest on Sept. 20, 2023. They said Gillespie “routinely” accepted bribes from property owners to either remove liens completely or delay payment due dates. He, at times, helped some homeowners avoid the annual tax sale, a process by which the city can recover its debts and also cost people their homes if they don’t pay it off in time.

Undercover agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation helped expose the scheme. In one recorded phone conversation, an agent asked Gillespie if he wanted $100 for each property for which he could push off the due date.

“Yeah, that’s basically how I do,” Gillespie said. He told the agent he had a “girl” in “water,” meaning the Baltimore DPW, who could “wipe some shit out” and remove the financial obligation owed to the city.

In a separate video recording, Gillespie told an agent that he had the ability to mark an owed amount as paid, even if the money had not been received. “There was a couple, extra miscellaneous bills y’all had that I wiped off,” he was recorded telling the agent. “That shit gone now.” He also pushed the due date on eight properties’ debts by three months.

In a statement delivered to the judge Thursday, Gillespie apologized and said he had become frustrated by city policies that enabled some homeowners to lose their properties in the tax sale without much transparency.

Judge Bennett shot back that if that were true, Gillespie wouldn’t have needed to line his own pockets.

This is a developing story.