Nine Baltimore County residents gathered in front of government offices Friday to deliver a letter and a 260-signature petition urging County Executive Kathy Klausmeier to keep Inspector General Kelly Madigan in her role.

Led by Peta Richkus, a former secretary of the Maryland Department of General Services, the group entered the historic courthouse and presented the letter to Alonza Williams, a coordinator in the community engagement office. The group had hoped to hand the letter to Klausmeier, but she is in Las Vegas for the International Council of Shopping Centers conference.

“I’m here because I turned in a matter to the IG, and I was really impressed she took it on,” said Paul Dongarra, a longtime caterer and Catonsville activist who had become concerned that his district’s representative on the planning board was rezoning property for developers’ personal benefit. Because of Madigan’s findings, the council passed term limits for planning board members and encouraged new best practices to avoid conflicts.

Dongarra said that, because of Baltimore County’s “history of corruption,” a watchdog like Madigan is essential to keep government honest.

“It’s frustrating,” he said of the decision not to reappoint Madigan. “And it’s very suspect.”

Madigan said that on Monday, during a routine meeting to introduce herself and her office to Klausmeier, the county executive’s staff handed her a letter saying she would not be reappointed to her job.

She had been in the position for four years and was eligible for a full five-year term, according to the statute.

Klausmeier said through a spokeswoman that she and her staff interpreted the statute to require conducting an open search for a new inspector general, for which Madigan was welcome to apply.

After Madigan confirmed the news Tuesday and several news outlets shared the letter, the public and the politicians who represent them took to social media to praise Madigan and criticize Klausmeier, who was appointed to the position to fill out Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s term after he was elected to Congress.

Among the chorus of Madigan supporters: six of the seven County Council members, including three Democrats and three Republicans. Only Councilman Julian Jones has not publicly addressed the matter. He did not return calls regarding Madigan, who had twice investigated the Woodstock Democrat — once for committed $69,000 in county resources to pave an alley in Towson, outside his district, and another time for including a campaign donation link in his official government email.

Olszewski campaigned on an anti-corruption platform and promised to create the IG office. In 2021, though, Olszewski and Jones tried to weaken her oversight powers after she investigated high-level members of Olszewski’s administration. Public outcry ensued, and Olszewski instead created a panel to look into a more effective office. Tom Glancy, a member of that panel, was on hand yesterday to deliver the petition.

Like Dongarra, Glancy came away impressed with Madigan’s thoroughness and grit. In the end, Olszewski’s inquiry led to more staff and a stronger office.

“This is just a continuation of the lack of transparency about the process. It’s the county government saying, stay out of this, we know what’s best,” said Glancy, a retired attorney.

Olszewski could have reappointed Madigan before he left in January; he chose to leave that to his successor. Reached Friday in Washington, Olszewski said through a spokeswoman that he was proud to have created the office and enshrined it in the charter.

“Even when we disagreed, I have always valued her efforts to identify millions in savings and help make local government more efficient and accountable for taxpayers,” Olszewski said of Madigan.

Madigan’s recent investigations looked into reports of fraud among the rank and file: Trash haulers pocketing the difference in tipping fees, employees using county materials to pave their own driveways on county time, and — most recently — a corrections officer who improperly collected $43,000 from federal COVID relief funds. She has referred many of these matters to the county state’s attorney.

What happens next is unclear. Klausmeier can change her mind; she can begin interviewing candidates and choose someone else; or she can choose Madigan again. The job announcement was posted Wednesday and closes June 4. Such a search would be a “waste of taxpayer dollars,” said Yara Cheikh, who competed with Klausmeier to be county executive and said she would have strengthened the office if chosen.

Councilman David Marks, and Upper Falls Republican, said he may introduce clarifying language at the next council meeting to confirm that Klausmeier can reappoint Madigan, though the inspector general and several attorneys say the law is clear already. Councilman Wade Kach said he has an appointment with Klausmeier next week and he is hoping to persuade her to change her mind. Kach, who served with Klausmeier in the Maryland General Assembly for decades, believes his former colleague has received “bad advice.”