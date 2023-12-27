He’s the mayor of his hometown and this winter he got engaged to his sweetheart on Christmas Day.

Baltimore is not the typical setting for a Hallmark Channel holiday movie, but maybe it should be. Mayor Brandon Scott confirmed on Facebook on Monday that he’s engaged to his girlfriend Hana Pugh.

The status update contains no details on when the pair might tie the knot, but says they have been engaged since Dec. 25.

A spokesperson for Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

Mayor Brandon Scott said on Facebook that he got engaged to girlfriend Hana Augins Pugh on Dec. 25, 2023. (Mayor Brandon Scott via Facebook)

Scott revealed on social media in July that he was expecting his first child with Pugh in early 2024. “Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way,” the 39-year-old mayor posted then.

Pugh also has a 7-year-old son from a previous marriage.

The mayor said in July that he had closed on a house in Northeast Baltimore’s Hamilton neighborhood, where he has rented an apartment for several years.

Scott and Pugh made several public appearances in the spring and summer, a rarity for the private mayor, who had not brought a partner into the spotlight during his mayoral tenure. He is seeking re-election in 2024.

Pugh is operations director for Bmore Empowered, a nonprofit that offers programming for Black girls and women as well as administrative and accounting support to Baltimore nonprofits and women-owned businesses.

This story may be updated.