Granted a rare second term by Baltimore voters, Mayor Brandon Scott pledged to deliver stability as he was sworn in Tuesday.

Scott addressed a crowd gathered at Morgan State University, reflecting on the first time in 20 years the city has reelected a mayor to a second term. Scott is the fifth mayor to oversee the city since, a “zig-zagging” between leaders that he said has exacerbated the city’s struggles.

“I think today we mark the closure of that chapter of uncertainty that has plagued our city and close it for good,” he said.

Ceron Pugh, step-son of Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott, on stage before leading the pledge of allegiance. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Marching Elite performs at the Inauguration ceremony. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The address kicked off a second term for the mayor who effectively won the mayoral race in May in a primary rematch with Democratic rival and former Mayor Sheila Dixon. Scott, 40, prevailed after campaigning on a platform of more of the same. He pledged to continue the city’s holistic approach to the crime fight which has coincided with a drop in city homicides below 300 for the first time in almost a decade.

On Tuesday, standing before a massive banner that read “Baltimore: Experience the Renaissance,” Scott touted that work, citing statistics like a 24% reduction in homicides in 2024 as the end of the year approaches.

“They’re more than just numbers,” he said. “Those are hundreds of lives saved or prevented from being altered forever as the result of a non-fatal shooting.”

Scott also pledged to stay the course and expand upon his plan to remediate the city’s thousands of vacant properties. First announced a year ago, that plan relies on $900 million in funding from the state and $300 million generated locally through borrowing. Monday night, in the waning days of the City Council’s current session, Scott signed legislation allowing the city to borrow money against future tax revenues. The funding will be put toward remediating properties.

Gov. Wes Moore claps as Rep. Kweisi Mfume, left, is introduced. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Scott said Tuesday that his plan is built to last after he is no longer in office, a hint that his latest term could be his last. The mayor has made no public statements on his plans for future terms.

“It is a longevity that I think is crucial,” Scott said of his housing plan. “Because my passion for Baltimore extends far beyond the life of any one political fight or my own political career.”

“My administration is fighting to actually solve these problems, no matter how hard the climb or how long it takes,” he added.

As a result of a 2022 charter amendment approved by voters, Scott and other city office holders are limited to two terms. However, the limits did not become effective until this year.

Scott’s 2020 inauguration had little fanfare. The austere ceremony, held as the coronavirus pandemic was raging, was staged in the City Hall rotunda with Scott’s parents and few others present. He delivered a brief speech outside the building afterward for a small gaggle of masked reporters.

This time around, Scott got his celebration. Ahead of his speech African dancers leaped into the air and musicians performed from the cloak of spotlights and fog. Choirs from Baltimore City College and Morgan State lifted their voices. The ceremony stretched on for almost three hours.

The Morgan State University Choir performs at the Inauguration ceremony. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Gov. Wes Moore and U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume spoke. Dozens more dignitaries flanked Scott on the stage including state Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and State’s Attorney Ivan Bates. Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake introduced Scott as former mayors Catherine Pugh, Bernard C. “Jack” Young, Martin O’Malley, Kurt Schmoke and Dixon looked on. All but two members of the City Council attended.

“The Baltimore renaissance is here. The Baltimore renaissance is now. And Baltimore, we know who its leader is going to be,” Moore said.

“Every major urban challenge is being met head-on with critical planning, commitment and a clear sense of leadership under this mayor,” Mfume said.

Tuesday’s ceremony included the official swearing-in of both Scott and Comptroller Bill Henry who was reelected in an uncontested race.

Inaugural festivities are scheduled to continue Tuesday evening with a sold-out gala at M&T Bank Stadium. Attendees were invited to wear sneakers with cocktail attire — an homage to the mayor’s signature style.