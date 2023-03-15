City Council President Nick Mosby will seek reelection, as 2024 primary season opens

City Council President Nick Mosby has affirmed his plans to run for re-election as the leader of Baltimore’s legislative body, as the city’s 2024 season swings into view.

“I didn’t want any ambiguity,” the Democrat said. “My upbringing showed me not to run away from problems, but be there to fix them.”

He discussed his plans in an interview with The Baltimore Banner as Councilman Zeke Cohen’s mid-March deadline to announce a decision about his 2024 plans nears. Cohen said earlier this year that he is mulling a run for either council president or mayor.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is photographed in his City Hall office during an interview on Wednesday, March 15. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

In deep-blue Baltimore, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by nearly ten-to-one, election season kicks off earlier than purple cities. A win in the spring primary is tantamount to winning in November.

Though Mosby has said for months that he has planned to run for re-election, other politicos, elected officials and City Hall observers have quietly debated those intentions on background, pointing to his wife’s ongoing legal battle, which he was quick to call “the elephant in the room.”

The former top prosecutor’s federal trial for charges of perjury related to withdrawing money early from her city retirement account and making false claims on a mortgage application will likely be heard this fall. She lost her bid for a third term to Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates last summer.

Council President Mosby has not been charged with any crimes. Last month, a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge upheld two out of three findings from the city ethics board, throwing out the most notable allegation of accepting money from contractors seeking to do business with City Hall.

“I’ve shown that I’m going to show up and do my job” throughout Marilyn Mosby’s legal battles and his appeal of the city’s ethics board findings, Mosby said. He pointed to insisting on transparency in a controversial agreement Mayor Brandon Scott made with the Baltimore Gas & Electric to holding regular hearings into the city’s $641 million in federal stimulus spending — actions he says provide a level of accountability that go against the grain of City Hall.

“Folks are waking up and they’re expecting more out of the government, more out of their council,” Mosby said, adding that the past two years have “laid the groundwork for good governance” which will carry the council through the rest of the term and into another four years.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is photographed in his City Hall office during an interview on Wednesday, March 15. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

In the 2020 primary, which was conducted largely by mail and delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, then-Del. Mosby handily defeated then-councilwoman Shannon Sneed with 40.2% of the Democratic vote to her 29.4%.

Mosby’s most recent campaign finance report from January of this year shows he has just under $1,000 on hand. Cohen reported having just over $372,351. Mosby has said he does not campaign for donations during off-cycle years.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

“You’ll be hard pressed to identify folks in City Hall that says Nick Mosby doesn’t show up, despite the amount of cameras, despite the noise, despite the attention, despite some of the distractions,” he said.