Political notes: Blue check check-in; Moore’s diverse cabinet; comings and goings

After months of hedging, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk finally stripped certain users of their blue verification checks last week.

Before he purchased the social media platform, the blue check system served to verify that accounts claiming to belong to notable individuals and organizations were actually being run by those individuals and organizations. Now, Musk is charging $8 a month for check marks through Twitter Blue.

After the initial rollout of Twitter Blue led to rampant impersonation of notable users, Twitter delayed the removal of legacy verification and developed a new color-coded verification system for brands or government-associated organizations.

A few local legacy verified accounts kept their check marks, but not the city’s Department of Transportation, which added a green emerald emoji to its display name. “We heard the new owner of Twitter likes emeralds,” the account quipped.

You can always get an Emerald like us: https://t.co/GFvyBMqfzz



We heard the new owner of Twitter likes emeralds. 😁 — Baltimore City DOT ❇️ (@BmoreCityDOT) April 21, 2023

Here’s who else kept or shed their checks last week. Please let us know if you can make sense of this system.

Who kept their check mark thanks to their status as “a government or multilateral organization account”?

Who was stripped of their verification and chose not to pay for it?

Whose verified profiles say they are subscribed to Twitter Blue?

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Moore touts diverse cabinet

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has filled out his cabinet, and he says it’s the most diverse in the state’s history.

The group of about two dozen cabinet secretaries is half female and half people of color, the Democratic governor said ahead of swearing in Secretary of Service and Civic Innovation Paul Monteiro and Adjutant General Janeen L. Birckhead on Thursday.

Paul Monteiro, the state secretary of service and civic innovation, and Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, state adjutant general, pose for pictures with Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and Gov. Wes Moore after being sworn into office at the State House in Annapolis on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Pamela Wood)

“When we said that we wanted to build a cabinet and build a team that looks like the state of Maryland, we meant that,” Moore said. “We said it, we meant it.”

He continued: “When we said that we wanted to make sure that every single person in this state, no matter where you call home, no matter what your background is, no matter what your family lineage is, no matter what part of the state you represent, that we wanted you to be able to look up at this administration and say, ‘I see myself’ — we meant it.”

Comings and goings