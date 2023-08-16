$700k in items stolen after van crashes through Pikesville jeweler storefront, police say

Published 8/16/2023 2:58 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/16/2023 4:08 p.m. EDT

A Pikesville jewelry store lost roughly $700,000 in merchandise in a smash-and-grab burglary after thieves drove a van through the storefront early Wednesday morning, Baltimore County police confirmed.

Just after 2:30 a.m., multiple people drove a stolen van through the storefront of Radcliffe Jewelers on Reisterstown Road to gain access to the store, police said. While inside, they “stole several high-end items” from the jewelry, watch and gift store before fleeing, according to a news release.

Efforts to reach the owners of Radcliffe Jewelers were unsuccessful.

Radcliffe Jewelers is popular among wealthy Baltimoreans shopping for wedding registries and luxury gifts made of fine crystal, china and silver. The second floor of its Pikesville location featured an envious collection of vintage, designer handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermes. Radcliffe has a second location in The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson.

The tactic used in the Pikesville burglary has become common across the country, including two recent jewelry store heists in California.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020.

