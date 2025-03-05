The Baltimore County Public Library appears to be closing the book on a Democratic candidate’s plan to host events there after two Republican delegates complained to library officials about a campaign kickoff held at its Essex branch.

Sharonda Huffman, an Essex housing advocate who is seeking to become the first Black woman elected to the County Council since its founding in 1956, held a campaign event at the branch in December and put down $60 to reserve a room for a second event on Feb. 22.

The library canceled the February event after two Republican delegates who represent eastern Baltimore County, Ryan Nawrocki and Kathy Szeliga, alleged Huffman’s December event was a fundraiser. The library encourages political activity but doesn’t allow fundraisers or parties.

Huffman did not raise any money at her Dec. 14 event. However, library officials concluded Huffman violated the policy because she called the event a fundraiser on a flyer and accepted contributions from the time she advertised until the event ended, collecting about $1,125.

She has contacted the county inspector general and the Maryland General Assembly’s ethics commission, alleging racial discrimination.

Ann Beegle, the library’s director of philanthropy and partnerships, said that’s untrue.

“We reserve the right to refuse future reservations or to cancel anything that is on the books if someone has violated the policy,” said Beegle, a former executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party. “At the end of the day, our policy was clear, and she violated it.”

Baltimore County Republican Dels. Kathy Szeliga, left, and Ryan Nawrocki at a press conference last year. The Republican delegates allege that Huffman’s December event was a fundraiser. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The flap over the $60 event spans three months and has generated 280 pages of documents through a Public Information Act request by Huffman — including emails, receipts and photos. In addition to Nawrocki and Szeliga, the spat has ensnared the county library’s CEO, the head of the library’s board of trustees, and a top Annapolis lobbyist.

In November, Huffman announced plans for a 49th “birthday brunch” and campaign kickoff at the Essex library. Library officials told her that she could not use the room for a party; she told them it was a town hall.

The Baltimore Banner covered the event, which focused on redistricting maps and housing, for a story on Huffman’s political plans. Voters approved a measure last year to expand the council from seven to nine members, a move that officials hope will lead to more diversity on the all-male council, which has only one person of color.

Nawrocki saw the article and contacted Bernie Marczyk who runs the lobbying firm Cornerstone Government Affairs and previously worked for former Gov. Robert Ehrlich and former Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, both Republicans.

“Delegate Nawrocki shared the article below asking to speak with someone about why the campaign kickoff event was held at a BCPL facility,” wrote Marczyk, the library’s lobbyist, to library CEO Sonia Alcántana-Antoine.

Nawrocki also questioned a $60 contribution that the library had reportedly made to Huffman’s campaign, according to her campaign finance report.

The donation was an error; Huffman should have paid the library $60, not the other way around. She amended her report.

Beegle soon joined a call with Nawrocki, Szeliga and Marczyk to explain that library policy allows political organizing — something libraries in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s also permit. Many Baltimore County elected officials and those aspiring to higher offices hold events at libraries; Councilman Pat Young, who just announced his candidacy for county executive, said he’s reserved space at the Catonsville, Arbutus and Woodlawn branches for official business and outreach events.

About a dozen people attended a campaign kickoff event hosted by Huffman, center, at the Essex branch of the Baltimore Public Library. (Wesley Lapointe for The Baltimore Banner)

Beegle briefed Alcántana-Antoine, who then briefed the president of the board of trustees.

“Del. Nawrocki does not agree that taxpayer-funded libraries should allow candidates to use meeting rooms for campaigning events,” Alcántana-Antoine wrote to trustee president Yara Cheikh.

“Bernie [Marczyk] continues to check in with Del. Nawrocki on this issue, and also Del. Szeliga who is now somehow involved,” she added.

Neither Nawrocki, Szeliga or Marczyk returned calls and emails seeking comment.

By Feb. 7, Beegle told Nawrocki and Szeliga that she would cancel Huffman’s February fundraiser and possibly all future ones. Nawrocki, she wrote in an email, “was pleased with the outcome with Ms. Huffman.”

Huffman wasn’t.

She came to the library’s Towson branch to speak with customer service managers, then sent several emails to others, including the DEI office. When Huffman then filed a Public Information Act request and learned of Nawrocki’s role, she tried to talk to him — “I called his office because I don’t fight dirty like that” — but got no response, she said.

Baltimore County Council Chair Izzy Patoka speaks to Essex residents at Huffman’s kickoff event in December. (Wesley Lapointe for The Baltimore Banner)

County Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat who represents the Pikesville area, attended Huffman’s Dec. 14 event, having sent her $250 a few weeks prior. He was surprised to learn that the library considered the event a fundraiser, which usually includes passed appetizers, drinks and brief candidate thank-you’s.

“It wasn’t like any fundraiser I have ever hosted,” Patoka said.

Patoka said new candidates make mistakes — he certainly did. But punishing political system newbies only discourages more diverse candidates from even trying, he said.

Former Baltimore County Executive Don Hutchinson, who met Huffman briefly and said he was impressed, called the library’s response “absolutely ridiculous.”

“Spare me,” he said. “It’s two politicians trying to make something out of nothing.”

Huffman held the February event anyway — a contributor rented the room for her. Given that stealth switch and the policy violation, Beegle said she would not rule out a permanent ban.

“It is our right to look at her history with us and determine whether or not we will reserve that room for her.”