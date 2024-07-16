It’s been a few decades, but Shawn MacInnes is coming back to Columbia.

As a young, working professional, MacInnes started his career as an engineer with the Maryland State Highway Administration in Baltimore. For part of the job, he completed six-month rotations in different parts of the department. One of those rotations brought him to Columbia, where the SHA was working on bridge project.

“For six months I worked directly in Columbia, and I remember at the time what a unique community it was,” MacInnes said.

After his stint with the SHA, MacInnes made his way back to Massachusetts — where he was born and raised — and has been there ever since. He has served in municipal government positions for more than two decades, most recently as the town administrator of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, a coastal town of more than 33,000in the southeastern part of the state.

Columbia is home to roughly 105,000 residents. The planned community was founded in 1967 by James Rouse — the pioneering developer and planner who also envisioned Baltimore’s Harborplace — and Howard Research and Development.

The Columbia Association has been without a full-time president and CEO since Lakey Boyd’s abrupt departure amid tensions with the board in January 2023. The association is a homeowners group that functions in many ways like a city government. MacInnes reports to an elected board of directors, leads a team of 1,300 and oversees a budget of nearly $87 million.

Shawn MacInnes, president and CEO of the Columbia Association, poses for a photograph in Columbia, Maryland, on July 10, 2024. (Ronica Edwards/The Baltimore Banner)

MacInnes, 53, took the helm of the Columbia Association last month. Dennis Mattey, a longtime CA employee, has served as interim CEO and president.

MacInnes earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and a master’s degree in business administration from Suffolk University.

When not at work, MacInnes spends his days with his wife and daughter, and enjoys outdoor activities such as boating and playing hockey. Each summer, MacInnes rides across Massachusetts in the Pan-Mass Challenge to raise money for cancer research. The annual bike-a-thon takes place the first weekend in August.

The Baltimore Banner recently sat down with MacInnes to learn about his goals as CA president/CEO role. Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

What made you interested in the president/CEO position at Columbia Association?

MacInnes: A, it was a community I was familiar with, so I liked that. B, it aligned with my skill set … [and] I thought I could add a lot of value to what the CA was looking for. It’s an interesting challenge in that it’s not quite municipal, it’s not quite corporate, it’s kind of in-between, so that really interested me about the position. And when I met with the leadership staff prior to starting [they were a] very professional, motivated group, very committed to CA, so that really helped spur my decision.

How is the best way to lead in this role to benefit the Columbia community?

MacInnes: We’re working on some things on a high level. The board has asked that we finalize the strategic plan, that’s the five-year plan for the community. So it’s a great opportunity for me to be involved in — I’ve been involved in that type of planning in the past — so that’s something I’m excited to get my hands on. The board also wants to establish some goals ... [both] short term and long term [ones] associated with that strategic plan. … Aside from that, it’s really about getting to know the community. I want to hear from people. I’ve been around a number of our facilities. I’ve been to the events where I like to ask people what they think of the event, what they think of CA. We really want to hear from the community about what they want to make sure that we can provide that.

The Columbia Association is seen on May 21, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

How do you plan to uphold the mission of Jim Rouse?

MacInnes: That’s part of the strategic plan to maintain those values. CA has had a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion for a number of years. … Also, what we’re trying to do is maintain the sense of community. You see events like we had at the lakefront, there’s a huge turnout. People enjoy it. In this day and age, there’s not a lot of opportunity — people are disconnected with technology and social media. You see here in Columbia, what we’re trying to do is bring people out and socialize more in real life. I think that’s important for a community. That’s what keeps, you know, Columbia, Columbia. So those are the things we try to maintain that reflect Jim Rouse’s vision.

What are you looking forward to most about living in Howard County?

MacInnes: Getting to know the area again. You know, clearly I have a different perspective from when I was 23. I’m an active person, so Columbia aligns with what I like to do. I’m a runner, I like to play hockey, I like to play all these sports, I [also] golf. I’m also a foodie, and there’s no shortage of places to eat around here, so I’ve enjoyed that. So really, just kind of getting to know the community … I’ve been here a month, and I haven’t even gotten to know all of Columbia yet. There’s so much. Thank God for Google Maps.